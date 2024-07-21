How to check monitor model Windows 10?

If you’re using a Windows 10 computer and want to know the model of your monitor, whether it’s for troubleshooting, updating drivers, or simply being more informed about your hardware, you’ve come to the right place. Checking your monitor model in Windows 10 is a straightforward task that can be done through a variety of methods. In this article, we will explore some of the most common and easiest ways to find the model of your monitor in Windows 10.
Method 1: Using Windows Settings
1. Open the Start menu on your Windows 10 computer by clicking on the Windows icon in the bottom-left corner or pressing the Windows key on your keyboard.
2. Click on the “Settings” gear icon, which is located just above the power button.
3. In the Settings window, click on “System”.
4. Then, choose “Display” from the left-hand menu.
5. Scroll down until you see the “Advanced Display Settings” link and click on it.
6. Under the Advanced Display Settings, you should find the name of your monitor listed next to “Monitor”. This will provide you with the model information you are looking for.
Method 2: Using Device Manager
1. Right-click on the Start button or press Windows key + X on your keyboard to open the Power User menu.
2. From the Power User menu, select “Device Manager”.
3. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Monitors” category by clicking on the arrow next to it.
4. You should see the model name of your monitor listed. Double-click on it to view additional details and information.
Method 3: Using DirectX Diagnostic Tool
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “dxdiag” in the text field and press Enter or click on “OK”.
3. The DirectX Diagnostic Tool window will open. Select the “Display” tab.
4. Look for the “Monitor” section which will display the model name of your monitor.
Method 4: Using Third-Party Software
There are various third-party software options available that can provide detailed information about your hardware, including your monitor model. Some popular options include Speccy, HWiNFO, and AIDA64. Simply download and install the software of your choice, and it will display the monitor model information along with other relevant details.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I check the monitor model in Windows 10 without installing any software?
Yes, the methods mentioned above do not require any additional software installation.
2. Is it possible to check the monitor model if my display is not working?
Unfortunately, if your display is not working, it becomes difficult to check the monitor model using software-based methods. In such cases, you may need to refer to the manual or packaging of your monitor or contact the manufacturer for assistance.
3. Are the methods mentioned above applicable to all versions of Windows?
No, the methods provided in this article are specifically for Windows 10. While some methods may work on older versions of Windows, the steps and options may vary.
4. Can I update my monitor drivers using the monitor model information?
No, updating monitor drivers is not typically done via the monitor model information. Monitor drivers are usually bundled with the graphics card drivers or provided directly by the graphics card manufacturer.
5. Is there any benefit to knowing the monitor model?
Knowing the monitor model can be useful for various reasons, such as troubleshooting display issues, finding compatible drivers, or ensuring that you have the correct specifications when purchasing a new monitor.
6. Can I use the monitor model information to determine the resolution and refresh rate?
No, the monitor model information does not provide specific details about the resolution or refresh rate. These details can typically be found in the Display settings on your computer.
7. What if my monitor model is not listed in the display settings?
If your monitor model is not listed in the display settings, it is possible that the driver for your monitor is not properly installed. You may need to update the driver or contact the manufacturer for support.
8. Are there any online tools available to check the monitor model?
Yes, there are online tools available that can detect and display your monitor model information by querying your computer’s hardware. However, caution should be exercised when using such tools as they may not always be accurate or reliable.
9. Can I use the monitor model information to determine the size of the monitor?
No, the monitor model information does not provide details about the physical size of the monitor. To determine the size, you can measure the screen diagonally from corner to corner.
10. Can I find the monitor model information in the Windows registry?
While it is possible to find monitor-related information in the Windows registry, locating the specific model information can be challenging due to the vast amount of data stored in the registry. It is not recommended for inexperienced users.
11. What if my monitor model is incorrect or not recognized by Windows?
If your monitor model is incorrect or not recognized by Windows, it may indicate a driver or compatibility issue. Check with the manufacturer for driver updates or consult technical support for further assistance.
12. Can I check the monitor model on a multi-monitor setup?
Yes, you can check the monitor model for each individual monitor in a multi-monitor setup using the methods mentioned above.