How to check monitor model in Windows 7?

When it comes to troubleshooting or upgrading your computer, it’s essential to know the specific model of your monitor. Windows 7 provides an easy and convenient way to check the model of your monitor without the need for any special software or technical expertise. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to find out the model of your monitor in Windows 7.
Step 1: Access the Device Manager
The Device Manager is a built-in Windows tool that allows you to manage your hardware devices. To access it, follow these steps:
1. Right-click on the “My Computer” icon on your desktop.
2. From the context menu, select “Properties.”
3. In the System window, click on the “Device Manager” link on the left-hand side.
Step 2: Locate Your Monitor
1. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Monitors” section by clicking on the arrow next to it.
2. You will see the name of your monitor listed there. Right-click on it to open the context menu.
3. From the context menu, select “Properties.”
Step 3: Check the Model of Your Monitor
1. In the Properties window, navigate to the “Details” tab.
2. In the drop-down menu of the “Property” section, select “Hardware Ids.”
3. In the “Value” section, you will find a string of characters. Look for the one labeled “VEN_” or “VID_,” followed by a unique identifier.
4. Copy this identifier as it typically includes vital information about your monitor, including the model number.
FAQs
1. Can I check my monitor model without accessing the Device Manager?
Yes, you can. Most monitors will display their model number on the front or back of the device itself.
2. What if I don’t see the “Monitors” section in Device Manager?
If you don’t see the “Monitors” section, it means your monitor is not properly recognized by Windows. Try reconnecting the cables or updating your monitor driver.
3. Will this method work on laptops?
Yes, this method will work on laptops as well. Simply follow the steps mentioned above.
4. Is it possible to find the monitor model using third-party software?
Yes, there are third-party software options available to retrieve monitor information, but using the Device Manager is the easiest and most reliable method.
5. Can I check multiple monitors’ models using this method?
Yes, you can check the model for each connected monitor on your system by following the same steps for each individual monitor.
6. What if I cannot find the “Hardware Ids” option under the “Details” tab?
If you cannot find the “Hardware Ids” option, look for other tabs such as “General” or “Driver” in the Properties window to find the monitor model.
7. Are there any shortcut methods to access the Device Manager?
Yes, you can quickly open the Device Manager by pressing the Windows Key + X and selecting “Device Manager” from the menu.
8. Can I use this method on other versions of Windows?
Yes, this method works on other versions of Windows as well, including Windows 8 and 10.
9. What if the model number is not displayed in the Hardware Ids?
In some cases, the model number may not be explicitly mentioned in the Hardware Ids. However, it often contains other identifiers that can be used to search for the model number online.
10. How can I know the manufacturer of my monitor?
The manufacturer information is typically included in the Hardware Ids as well. Look for strings labeled “VEN_” or “VID_” followed by a manufacturer code.
11. Can I update my monitor driver using the Device Manager?
Yes, you can update your monitor driver through the Device Manager by right-clicking on your monitor and selecting “Update Driver.” However, it is recommended to download the latest driver from the manufacturer’s website.
12. Is it necessary to know the monitor model?
Knowing the monitor model is not always necessary for regular computer use. However, it can be useful for troubleshooting, driver updates, or when purchasing compatible accessories for your monitor.