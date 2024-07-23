How to check monitor model in Windows 10?

If you are using Windows 10 and want to know the model of your monitor, there are a few methods you can follow to find this information. Identifying the monitor model can be helpful when looking for updated drivers or troubleshooting display issues. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to check your monitor model in Windows 10.
To check the model of your monitor in Windows 10, you can use the device manager or the system information utility.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
1. Right-click on the Start Menu icon and select “Device Manager” from the context menu.
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the category “Monitors” by clicking the arrow next to it.
3. You should see the name and model number of your monitor listed. Take note of this information for future reference.
Method 2: Using System Information Utility
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” and press Enter to open the System Information utility.
3. In the System Information window, navigate to “Components” on the left-hand side and click on it to expand.
4. Scroll down and select “Display”. The details of your monitor, including the model number, should appear on the right-hand side.
Now that you know how to check your monitor model in Windows 10 using the device manager and system information utility, you can easily retrieve this information whenever needed.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. How can I identify my monitor’s model number without Windows 10?
You can usually find the model number of your monitor by checking the label on the back or bottom of the monitor itself. It is often printed along with other identifying information.
2. Is it essential to know the model number of my monitor?
Knowing your monitor’s model number can be helpful when troubleshooting display issues, searching for drivers, or researching hardware specifications.
3. Can I find the monitor model number in the settings?
Unfortunately, the model number of your monitor is not displayed in the settings section of Windows 10.
4. What if I have multiple monitors connected to my Windows 10 PC?
If you have multiple monitors connected, you will need to follow the steps mentioned above for each individual monitor to identify their respective model numbers.
5. Is it possible to update monitor drivers without knowing the model number?
While it is not recommended, you can still update your monitor drivers using generic drivers. However, it is always better to use the manufacturer’s specific drivers for optimal performance.
6. Can I use third-party software to check my monitor model?
Yes, there are various third-party software programs available that can provide detailed information about your hardware, including the monitor model.
7. How often should I update my monitor drivers?
It is advisable to check for updates periodically or when you encounter issues with your monitor’s display. However, if your monitor is working fine, it is not always necessary to update the drivers regularly.
8. Are there any risks involved in updating monitor drivers?
There are minimal risks involved in updating monitor drivers. However, it is always a good idea to create a system restore point before making any changes to your drivers, just in case any issues arise.
9. Can I use the model number to purchase the exact same monitor?
Yes, the model number is crucial when purchasing the exact same model or a compatible replacement for your monitor.
10. What should I do if I cannot find the model number on my monitor?
If you cannot find the model number on your monitor, refer to the user manual, the manufacturer’s website, or contact customer support for assistance.
11. Is it possible for the monitor model to change over time?
No, the model number of a monitor stays the same unless the manufacturer releases a new version or model.
12. Can I find the monitor model number using Command Prompt?
No, the model number of your monitor cannot be obtained directly through the Command Prompt. However, you can use the previously mentioned methods to retrieve this information.