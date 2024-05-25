**How to Check Laptop Serial Number in Windows 11**
Are you looking to find the serial number of your laptop running Windows 11? The serial number is a unique identifier assigned to your device, which can be useful for various purposes such as warranty claims or technical assistance. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to check your laptop’s serial number in Windows 11.
How to check laptop serial number in Windows 11?
To check your laptop’s serial number in Windows 11, follow these simple steps:
1. Click on the Start menu in the taskbar.
2. Open the Settings app by clicking on the gear-shaped icon.
3. In the Settings window, select the “System” category.
4. Under the System Settings, click on the “About” tab in the sidebar.
5. Scroll down the About page until you find the “Device specifications” section.
6. Here, you will see various details about your laptop, including the serial number listed as “Serial number” or “SN.”
That’s it! You have successfully checked your laptop’s serial number in Windows 11. You can now make a note of the serial number or use it for any necessary purpose.
Related or similar FAQs
How can I find the serial number of my laptop if I can’t access Windows 11?
If you are unable to access Windows 11, you can find the laptop’s serial number on the manufacturer’s label on the backside or at the bottom of your laptop.
Is the laptop’s serial number the same as the product key?
No, the laptop’s serial number and product key are different. The serial number is a unique identifier for the physical device, while the product key is used for Windows activation.
Can I find the serial number in the laptop’s BIOS settings?
Yes, some laptops allow you to find the serial number in the BIOS settings. You can access the BIOS by restarting your laptop and entering the BIOS setup menu during the startup process.
Can I check the serial number using Command Prompt?
Yes, you can check the laptop’s serial number in Windows 11 using Command Prompt. Open Command Prompt and enter the command “wmic bios get serialnumber” to retrieve the serial number.
Is it possible to find the serial number in the Device Manager?
Unfortunately, the Device Manager does not display the laptop’s serial number. You can only find detailed hardware information but not the serial number using this tool.
Where can I find the laptop’s serial number on Dell laptops running Windows 11?
For Dell laptops, you can find the serial number on a sticker located on the bottom of the device or beneath the battery.
Is the laptop’s serial number necessary for warranty claims?
Yes, the laptop’s serial number is generally required for warranty claims. It helps manufacturers identify the device and verify its warranty status.
Can I find the serial number in the laptop’s purchase invoice?
Yes, the laptop’s serial number is often mentioned on the purchase invoice provided by the seller. You can refer to the invoice if you have it handy.
Is it possible to check the laptop’s serial number via Windows PowerShell?
Yes, you can use Windows PowerShell to check the serial number of your laptop. Open PowerShell and type the command “wmic bios get serialnumber” to retrieve the information.
Can I find the laptop’s serial number within the UEFI firmware settings?
In some cases, you might be able to find the laptop’s serial number within the UEFI firmware settings. Access the UEFI settings during the startup process and look for the relevant information.
Is it safe to share my laptop’s serial number?
Sharing your laptop’s serial number is generally safe. However, it is recommended to share it only with trusted entities like manufacturers or authorized service centers.
Can I find the laptop’s serial number in Windows Registry?
No, the laptop’s serial number is not stored in the Windows Registry. Using the methods mentioned earlier is the most reliable way to check the serial number.
By following these steps and using the methods provided, you can easily check your laptop’s serial number in Windows 11. Remember to keep your serial number in a safe place as it might be required for future reference or troubleshooting purposes.