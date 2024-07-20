How to check laptop name and model?

If you own a laptop and need to find out its name and model, you’re in the right place. There are a few simple methods you can use to quickly determine the identifier of your laptop. In this article, we will walk you through these methods, step by step, so you can easily check the name and model of your laptop.
Method 1: Finding the Laptop Name and Model on the Sticker
Often, laptop manufacturers place a sticker on the bottom of the device that contains important information, including the laptop’s name and model. This is the most straightforward method to find this information. Simply flip your laptop over and look for a sticker or label that lists the laptop’s details. The name and model of your laptop are most likely to be prominently displayed there.
Method 2: Checking the System Information
For Windows users, you can also check the laptop name and model through the system information:
1. Press the Windows + R keys simultaneously to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” (without quotes) in the dialog box and click “OK.”
This will open the System Information window, displaying detailed information about your laptop, including its name and model.
**Method 3: Using Command Prompt or PowerShell**
For those who prefer using the command line, both Command Prompt and PowerShell can provide you with laptop name and model information:
1. To open Command Prompt or PowerShell, press the Windows + R keys, type “cmd” or “powershell” (without quotes), and then press “Enter.”
2. In the command line interface, type the following command:
– For Command Prompt: `wmic csproduct get name, identifyingnumber`
– For PowerShell: `Get-WmiObject -Class Win32_ComputerSystem` (newer PowerShell versions)
Regardless of the command used, you will see the laptop’s name and model listed in the output.
Method 4: Looking in the System Settings
Mac users can find the laptop name and model through the system settings:
1. Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “About This Mac.”
2. A window will appear, displaying your laptop’s name and model.
**Method 5: Checking the BIOS**
Another way to find the name and model of your laptop is through the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System). However, this method is more advanced and may require a restart:
1. Restart your laptop.
2. While the laptop boots up, press the appropriate key (usually displayed on the screen) to enter the BIOS.
3. Once in the BIOS, navigate to the system information section where you can find the laptop’s name and model details.
FAQs:
1. Can I find the laptop name and model in the device’s user manual?
Certainly! The laptop’s name and model can often be found on the first few pages of the user manual.
2. Is there any software that can provide laptop name and model information?
Yes, several system information tools like CPU-Z, Speccy, or Belarc Advisor can provide detailed information about your laptop, including the name and model.
3. Can I find the laptop name and model from the Windows Registry?
While it is possible to find some information about your laptop in the Windows Registry, the name and model details may not always be available.
4. Is it possible to find the laptop name and model from the device’s packaging?
Yes! If you still have the original packaging of your laptop, you can find the name and model printed on the box itself.
5. Can I find the laptop name and model from the manufacturer’s website?
Yes, you can visit the manufacturer’s website, go to the support section, and search for your laptop model using the serial number or other identifiers.
6. Will the laptop name and model change if I upgrade the hardware?
No, the laptop name and model will remain the same even if you upgrade the hardware components.
7. Can I find the laptop name and model using third-party system information software?
Yes, there are various third-party system information software available that can provide you with detailed information about your laptop, including the name and model.
8. I cannot access the laptop’s sticker. Is there any other way to find its name and model?
Yes, you can use any of the other methods mentioned in this article, such as checking the system information or using command prompt or PowerShell.
9. Is it possible to find the laptop name and model from the Task Manager?
No, the Task Manager does not display information about the laptop’s name and model.
10. Can I find the laptop name and model from the Windows Explorer?
No, the Windows Explorer does not provide information about the laptop’s name and model.
11. Are there any mobile apps that can find the laptop name and model?
While there are some apps available for remote control or management of laptops, they may not provide information about the laptop’s name and model.
12. Can I find the laptop name and model from the system startup screen?
In some cases, the laptop’s name and model might briefly appear on the screen during the startup process. However, it usually disappears quite quickly, so be ready to pause the screen if necessary.
Now that you know the various methods to check your laptop’s name and model, you can easily find this information whenever you need it.