How to check high CPU usage process in linux?

One of the critical tasks in system administration is to monitor system resources and quickly identify any bottlenecks. High CPU usage can significantly impact system performance, leading to slower response times and increased latency. In Linux, there are several methods available to check the high CPU usage process and efficiently handle the situation. Let’s explore some of these techniques and understand how to identify and resolve CPU-related issues.
1. Using the ‘top’ command
The ‘top’ command is a powerful tool available in most Linux distributions. It provides real-time monitoring of system resources, including CPU usage. By running the ‘top’ command in the terminal, you can view a dynamic list of processes along with their corresponding CPU consumption.
2. Identifying the process
To identify the process with high CPU usage, sort the ‘top’ output based on CPU usage by pressing the ‘Shift’ + ‘P’ keys. This will rearrange the processes in descending order based on CPU utilization.
3. Using ‘ps’ command
The ‘ps’ command is another useful utility to gather information about running processes. By executing the command “ps -eo pid,ppid,%cpu,%mem,cmd”, you can obtain a detailed list of active processes and their respective CPU utilization percentages.
4. Finding top consumers
To find the top consumers of CPU resources, you can pipe the ‘ps’ command output to ‘sort’ and then ‘head.’ For example, “ps -eo pid,ppid,%cpu,%mem,cmd | sort -k 3 -r | head -n 5” will display the top 5 processes with the highest CPU usage.
5. Using System Monitor
Linux distributions often come with a system monitor tool that provides a graphical overview of resource usage. This tool typically includes a CPU usage tab that displays the current CPU load graphically.
6. Checking with ‘htop’
Another command-line alternative to ‘top’ is the ‘htop’ command. ‘htop’ provides a more user-friendly and interactive interface for monitoring system resources, making it easier to identify processes with high CPU consumption.
7. Monitoring with ‘atop’
The ‘atop’ command evaluates resource utilization beyond just CPU, providing insights into memory, disk, and network activities. Running ‘atop’ with “atop -c” will display a detailed list of processes with their CPU usage percentages.
8. Using ‘sar’ command
The ‘sar’ command, part of the sysstat package, is a versatile utility for system monitoring. By executing “sar -u”, you can view CPU usage statistics for the system and individual processes.
9. Analyzing system logs
System logs contain valuable information about processes and their resource consumption. By analyzing logs located in /var/log, such as ‘syslog’, ‘dmesg’, or customized application logs, you may gain insights into resource-hungry processes.
10. Checking process priority
In some cases, a process may have a high CPU usage due to being assigned a higher priority by the system scheduler. Prioritizing processes according to their importance can help alleviate high CPU usage issues.
11. Killing or suspending the process
If you identify a process causing excessive CPU usage that is not critical to the system, you can terminate it using the ‘kill’ command. However, exercise caution when terminating processes to avoid undesired consequences.
12. Optimizing code or system configuration
If you notice consistently high CPU usage for a particular process, it might be worth investigating code optimization or tweaking system configurations to reduce the strain on resources. Consult documentation or seek advice from experts to fine-tune your system.
How to check high CPU usage process in Linux?
The most direct method to check high CPU usage processes in Linux is by using the ‘top’ command. By running ‘top’ in the terminal, you can monitor live CPU usage and sort the processes based on CPU consumption to identify the culprits.
How can I monitor CPU usage in real-time?
You can monitor CPU usage in real-time using tools like ‘top,’ ‘htop,’ ‘atop,’ or the system monitor provided by your Linux distribution. These tools offer comprehensive insights into CPU utilization and enable you to identify resource-intensive processes promptly.
Can I check CPU usage over a specific time period?
Yes, you can track CPU usage over a specific time period using utilities like ‘sar’ and its associated tools. By utilizing the appropriate options, you can obtain historical CPU utilization data for analyzing trends and patterns.
What should I do if a process is consuming excessive CPU resources?
First, try to identify the process causing high CPU usage. Once found, evaluate the process’s importance to the system. If it is non-essential, terminating the process using the ‘kill’ command may help resolve the issue. However, proceed with caution to avoid unintended consequences.
Is it possible to limit CPU usage for certain processes?
Yes, it is possible to limit CPU usage for specific processes by utilizing utilities such as ‘cpulimit’ or ‘nice.’ These tools allow you to allocate a defined proportion of CPU resources to selected processes, which can help prevent excessive usage.
What else can cause high CPU usage?
Apart from processes, high CPU usage could be caused by kernel-related tasks, malfunctioning hardware, misconfigurations, or even malware. It is essential to investigate thoroughly to determine the root cause of high CPU consumption.
Can I analyze CPU usage for multi-threaded processes?
Yes, tools like ‘top’ or ‘htop’ display CPU usage for individual threads within multi-threaded processes. They provide insights into the CPU consumption of each thread separately, allowing you to identify hotspots within a multi-threaded application.
Should I be concerned about temporary CPU spikes?
Temporary CPU spikes are normal and often occur under heavy workload or during system updates. However, persistent high CPU usage or recurring spikes may indicate underlying issues that should be investigated further.
How can I optimize system performance to avoid high CPU usage?
To optimize system performance and avoid high CPU usage, consider tuning relevant kernel parameters, employing efficient algorithms, optimizing code, upgrading hardware if necessary, and ensuring proper system maintenance.
Is there a way to monitor CPU usage remotely?
Yes, several remote monitoring tools, such as Nagios, Zabbix, or Grafana, can be utilized to monitor CPU usage remotely. These tools enable administrators to track CPU usage across multiple systems from a centralized location.
Are there any GUI-based tools to monitor CPU usage?
Yes, Linux distributions often include GUI-based system monitor tools that provide real-time insights into CPU usage. Popular options include GNOME System Monitor, KDE System Guard, and XFCE Task Manager.
Can I monitor CPU usage on servers without a graphical interface?
Absolutely! Linux has a range of command-line tools, such as ‘top,’ ‘htop,’ ‘atop,’ ‘sar,’ and ‘ps,’ that allow remote CPU monitoring even on servers without a graphical interface. These tools provide valuable insights via the terminal.