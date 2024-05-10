How to check HDD serial number?

When it comes to troubleshooting your computer system or seeking technical support, knowing your hard disk drive (HDD) serial number can be essential. The HDD serial number serves as a unique identifier for your hard drive and can help identify specific issues or track warranty information. Here are a few ways to easily check your HDD serial number.
Using Command Prompt in Windows
One of the simplest ways to check your HDD serial number is by using the Command Prompt on a Windows operating system. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Open Command Prompt
Type “cmd” in the search bar or press Win + R and enter “cmd” to open the Command Prompt.
Step 2: Enter the Command
Once the Command Prompt is open, type the following command and press Enter:
wmic diskdrive get serialnumber
This command will retrieve the HDD serial number and display it in the Command Prompt window.
Using PowerShell in Windows
Another method to check your HDD serial number on Windows is by using PowerShell. Here’s how:
Step 1: Launch PowerShell
Search for PowerShell in the search bar and open it.
Step 2: Execute the Command
In the PowerShell window, enter the following command and press Enter:
Get-PhysicalDisk | Select-Object SerialNumber
The PowerShell command will retrieve the HDD serial number and display it in the PowerShell window.
Using Terminal on macOS or Linux
If you are using a macOS or Linux-based system, you can use the Terminal to check your HDD serial number. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Open Terminal
Go to Applications > Utilities > Terminal on a macOS system or search for the Terminal application on a Linux system.
Step 2: Run the Command
In the Terminal window, type the following command and press Enter:
diskutil info disk0 | grep “Serial Number” | awk ‘{print $NF}’
The Terminal command will retrieve the HDD serial number and display it in the Terminal window.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I find the HDD serial number in the BIOS?
No, the BIOS typically does not display the HDD serial number. You’ll need to use software or command line tools to retrieve it.
2. Are there any third-party software tools to check HDD serial number?
Yes, there are various third-party software tools available that can provide additional information about your HDD, including the serial number. Examples include Speccy, CrystalDiskInfo, and HWiNFO.
3. Can I check the HDD serial number on a laptop?
Absolutely! The methods mentioned above work for both desktop and laptop computers, as long as you are using a compatible operating system.
4. Is the HDD serial number the same as the model number?
No, the HDD serial number is a unique identifier assigned to each individual hard drive, while the model number refers to the specific make and model of the hard drive.
5. Can I find the HDD serial number on the hard drive itself?
Yes, most hard drives have the serial number printed on a label attached to the drive. You may need to open your computer case to access it.
6. Why would I need to know my HDD serial number?
Knowing your HDD serial number can be useful for warranty purposes, troubleshooting hardware issues, or when seeking technical support.
7. Can I check the HDD serial number on an external hard drive?
Yes, the methods mentioned above can also be used to check the serial number of an external hard drive connected to your computer.
8. Is the HDD serial number encrypted or protected?
No, the HDD serial number is not encrypted or protected. It is a piece of information that can be easily accessed by software tools or commands.
9. Can the HDD serial number be changed or modified?
No, the HDD serial number is a factory-assigned identifier that cannot be changed or modified by users.
10. Is there a limit to the number of characters in an HDD serial number?
Yes, HDD serial numbers typically have a fixed length determined by the manufacturer. The number of characters may vary but is generally between 10-20.
11. Can the HDD serial number be used to track stolen hard drives?
In some cases, the HDD serial number may assist in tracking stolen hard drives if the serial number has been registered with the manufacturer or a law enforcement agency.
12. Does the HDD serial number affect the performance of the hard drive?
No, the HDD serial number has no impact on the performance or speed of the hard drive. It is merely an identification number assigned for administrative purposes.