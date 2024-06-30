How to check external hard drive health on mac?

External hard drives are a convenient way to store important files, photos, videos, and other data. However, it is essential to regularly check the health of your external hard drive to ensure that your data remains safe and secure. Here’s how you can check the health of your external hard drive on a Mac:
**1. Use Disk Utility:**
Disk Utility is a built-in tool on Mac that allows you to check the health of your external hard drive. Simply open Disk Utility, select your external hard drive from the list on the left, and click on “First Aid” to run a diagnostic scan.
**2. Check S.M.A.R.T. Status:**
Another way to check the health of your external hard drive is by checking the S.M.A.R.T. status. You can do this by using a third-party app like DriveDx, which provides detailed information about the condition of your hard drive.
**3. Run Diagnostics with DiskWarrior:**
DiskWarrior is a powerful tool that can diagnose and repair disk problems on your Mac, including external hard drives. Running diagnostics with DiskWarrior can help you identify and fix any issues with your external hard drive.
**4. Monitor Drive Temperature:**
Keep an eye on the temperature of your external hard drive using a tool like iStat Menus. High temperatures can indicate potential hardware issues, so it’s important to monitor and address any overheating problems.
**5. Backup Your Data Regularly:**
Regardless of the health of your external hard drive, it’s always a good idea to back up your data regularly to prevent data loss in case of a hardware failure.
**6. Check for Bad Sectors:**
You can check for bad sectors on your external hard drive using tools like TechTool Pro or Disk Drill. These tools can help you identify any damaged areas on your hard drive that may affect its performance.
**7. Update Firmware:**
Make sure to regularly update the firmware on your external hard drive to ensure that it is running smoothly and efficiently. Firmware updates can also help address any potential issues with your drive.
**8. Avoid Physical Damage:**
To maintain the health of your external hard drive, avoid physical damage by storing it in a safe and secure location, away from dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures.
**9. Scan for Malware:**
Run regular malware scans on your external hard drive to prevent any viruses or malicious software from affecting the health of your drive.
**10. Check for File System Errors:**
Use the Terminal command “fsck” to check for file system errors on your external hard drive. This command can help you identify and fix any issues with the file system.
**11. Defragment Your Drive:**
Defragmenting your external hard drive can help improve its performance and longevity. Use a tool like iDefrag to defragment your drive and optimize its storage.
**12. Consider Professional Help:**
If you are unable to check the health of your external hard drive or are experiencing persistent issues, consider seeking professional help from a certified technician who can diagnose and repair any hardware problems.
By following these tips and regularly checking the health of your external hard drive, you can ensure that your data remains safe and secure on your Mac.