How to check Dell laptop model number?

When it comes to troubleshooting or performing upgrades on your Dell laptop, identifying the model number is essential for finding compatible parts or software. Thankfully, there are several easy ways to check the model number of your Dell laptop. In this article, we will explore the various methods you can use to find this crucial information.
Using System Information
One of the simplest ways to check the model number of your Dell laptop is by using the built-in System Information tool. To access this tool, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type msinfo32 into the text field and press Enter or click OK.
3. The System Information window will open, displaying various details about your Dell laptop. The model number will be listed under the “System Model” or “Product Name” field.
Checking the Sticker Label
Another reliable method to find the model number of your Dell laptop is by checking the sticker label attached to it. Here’s how you can locate it:
1. Flip your laptop over to expose the bottom.
2. Look for a sticker label that contains various details about your laptop, including the model number.
3. The model number is typically printed alongside other identifying information such as the serial number and service tag.
Using the Dell Support Website
If the above methods prove unsuccessful or if you want to double-check the information, you can always turn to the Dell support website. Here’s how to find the model number using this online resource:
1. Open a web browser on your Dell laptop or any other device.
2. Visit the Dell support website (www.dell.com/support).
3. Click on “Detect Product.”
4. Follow the on-screen prompts to download and run the Dell Product Detect application.
5. Once it identifies your Dell laptop, the model number will be displayed on the screen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. How do I find the model number of my Dell laptop if the sticker label is no longer visible?
If the sticker label is missing or unreadable, you can try using the System Information tool or visit the Dell support website for assistance.
2. Can I find the model number of my Dell laptop on the original packaging?
Yes, the original packaging of your Dell laptop should prominently display the model number for easy reference.
3. Is it possible to check the model number of my Dell laptop through the BIOS?
Yes, entering the BIOS of your Dell laptop can sometimes provide you with the model number. Restart your laptop and look for instructions during the boot process to access the BIOS.
4. Are there any external tools or software programs available for checking the model number of my Dell laptop?
While there may be third-party tools or software available, it is highly recommended to use official Dell resources, such as System Information or the Dell support website, for accurate results.
5. Can I determine the model number of my Dell laptop using the Command Prompt?
Yes, you can find your Dell laptop’s model number by opening the Command Prompt and typing the wmic csproduct get name command. Press Enter, and the model number should be displayed.
6. Will Dell customer support be able to help me find the model number of my laptop?
Yes, Dell’s customer support team can assist you in locating the model number of your laptop if you encounter any difficulties using the mentioned methods.
7. Can I check the model number of my Dell laptop using the Windows Device Manager?
Unfortunately, the Windows Device Manager does not display the model number of your Dell laptop.
8. Are there any Dell mobile apps available for checking the model number?
Yes, Dell offers mobile apps that allow you to access resources, including model number identification. You can download these apps from the respective app stores.
9. Will the model number help me determine the specifications of my Dell laptop?
While the model number itself may not specify the exact specifications, it can be used to search for detailed specifications of your Dell laptop on the Dell website.
10. Can I find the model number of my Dell laptop on the invoice or receipt?
Yes, if you have the invoice or receipt from your Dell laptop purchase, the model number should be listed among the product details.
11. Is it possible to check the model number of my old Dell laptop using my Dell account?
Yes, if you have registered your laptop with your Dell account, you may find the model number listed in your account information.
12. Can I find the model number of my Dell laptop by calling Dell customer support?
Yes, if you contact Dell customer support and provide them with the necessary details, they will be able to assist you in finding the model number of your laptop.