How to check current CPU temperature?

If you are concerned about your computer’s performance or keeping it cool, monitoring the CPU temperature is essential. Overheating can lead to decreased performance, system instability, and even hardware damage. However, checking the current CPU temperature is easier than you might think. In this article, we will guide you through several methods to help you stay on top of your CPU’s temperature.
Method 1: BIOS/UEFI Setup
The Basic Input/Output System (BIOS) or Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) contains essential settings for your computer, including temperature monitoring. To check your CPU temperature through this method, follow these steps:
1. Restart your computer and continuously press the appropriate key (usually Del, F2, or F10) to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup.
2. Look for a section labeled “Hardware Monitoring,” “PC Health Status,” or something similar.
3. Within that section, you should be able to find the CPU temperature or something similar. However, the exact location and name of this feature can vary depending on your motherboard manufacturer.
Method 2: Use Third-party Software
Another way to check your current CPU temperature is by utilizing third-party software. Several programs specialize in monitoring hardware, and they often provide a detailed overview of your CPU’s temperature. One popular utility you can use is HWMonitor.
To check your CPU temperature using HWMonitor, follow these steps:
1. Download and install HWMonitor from the official website.
2. Launch the program.
3. Locate the CPU temperature within the list of sensors or on the main dashboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I rely on the temperature displayed in my BIOS/UEFI setup?
Yes, the temperature displayed in the BIOS/UEFI setup is usually accurate. However, it only provides the temperature at that particular moment and is not dynamically updated like third-party software.
2. Are there any other popular third-party programs to monitor CPU temperature?
Yes, there are several alternatives to HWMonitor, such as Core Temp, RealTemp, and Open Hardware Monitor.
3. Will monitoring CPU temperature with third-party software affect system performance?
No, monitoring software runs as a background process and doesn’t significantly impact system performance.
4. Can I use hardware monitoring software to adjust fan speed?
Some advanced hardware monitoring software allows you to adjust fan speed based on your CPU temperature. However, not all programs offer this feature, so it’s important to check the software’s capabilities.
5. Is it possible to check CPU temperature on a laptop?
Yes, the methods mentioned above apply to both desktop computers and laptops.
6. Is there a recommended temperature range for CPUs?
While each CPU model has different temperature specifications, it is generally advised to keep the temperature below 85-90 degrees Celsius (185-194 degrees Fahrenheit) under heavy load.
7. What can cause high CPU temperatures?
High CPU temperatures can be caused by factors such as improper cooling, dust accumulation, overclocking, or a malfunctioning cooling system.
8. How frequently should I check my CPU temperature?
Checking your CPU temperature periodically is recommended, especially during intense tasks or in hot weather conditions. However, it is not necessary to obsessively monitor it.
9. Is it safe to clean the dust from my computer on my own?
Yes, you can clean the dust from your computer yourself. However, it is crucial to follow proper procedures and use suitable tools to avoid damaging your hardware.
10. How can I efficiently cool down my CPU?
To cool down your CPU efficiently, make sure your computer is properly ventilated, clean dust from fans and heatsinks regularly, apply thermal paste correctly when installing or reseating the CPU cooler, and consider using aftermarket cooling solutions if needed.
11. Can a CPU temperature monitoring program fix high temperatures?
No, a CPU temperature monitoring program cannot fix high temperatures directly. It is a tool to help you keep an eye on your CPU temperature and identify potential overheating issues.
12. Should I worry if my CPU temperature occasionally exceeds the recommended range?
Occasionally exceeding the recommended temperature range, especially during intense tasks, is generally not a major concern. However, if your CPU consistently runs excessively hot, it is advisable to take measures to cool it down and ensure the longevity of your hardware.