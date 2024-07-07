Oracle Enterprise Manager Cloud Control, also known as OEM 13c, offers several monitoring and management capabilities for your IT environment. One of the critical aspects to monitor in any system is the CPU utilization. This article will guide you through the process of checking CPU utilization in OEM 13c and provide answers to related frequently asked questions.
How to Check CPU Utilization in OEM 13c?
To check CPU utilization in OEM 13c, you can follow these steps:
1. Log in to the Oracle Enterprise Manager Cloud Control web interface using your credentials.
2. Navigate to the Targets menu and select the host you want to monitor for CPU utilization.
3. In the host’s overview page, click on the “Monitoring” option in the horizontal menu.
4. From the drop-down menu, select “All Metrics.”
5. In the “Metrics and Collection Settings” section, click on the “Add” button to add a metric.
6. In the “Search” field, enter “CPU Utilization” and select the desired metric.
7. Choose the appropriate metric from the list, such as “Host CPU Utilization,” and click on the “Select” button.
8. Customize the collection settings if required, and click on the “OK” button to add the metric for monitoring.
9. Wait for the data collection to occur, and you will be able to see the CPU utilization metric on the host’s monitoring page.
By following these steps, you can easily check CPU utilization in OEM 13c for any host being monitored.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I check CPU utilization for multiple hosts simultaneously?
To check CPU utilization for multiple hosts simultaneously in OEM 13c, you can create a monitoring template that includes the CPU utilization metric, and then apply it to multiple hosts.
2. Can I set up thresholds for CPU utilization in OEM 13c?
Yes, you can set up thresholds for CPU utilization in OEM 13c to receive notifications or trigger actions when the CPU utilization exceeds a certain limit.
3. How frequently does OEM 13c collect CPU utilization data?
The frequency of data collection for CPU utilization in OEM 13c depends on the collection settings you define. By default, it collects data at regular intervals, typically every 15 minutes.
4. Are historical CPU utilization data stored in OEM 13c?
Yes, OEM 13c stores historical CPU utilization data, allowing you to analyze trends and patterns over time.
5. Can I create custom reports for CPU utilization in OEM 13c?
Yes, you can create custom reports for CPU utilization in OEM 13c using the reporting functionality.
6. How can I track CPU utilization for a specific time range in OEM 13c?
You can use the OEM 13c console to specify a time range for monitoring CPU utilization and view the data within that specified period.
7. Is it possible to create alerts based on CPU utilization in OEM 13c?
Yes, you can create alerts based on CPU utilization in OEM 13c to receive notifications when the CPU utilization exceeds a defined threshold.
8. Can I monitor CPU utilization for virtual machines using OEM 13c?
Yes, you can monitor CPU utilization for virtual machines using OEM 13c as long as the virtualization layer is supported.
9. Can I integrate third-party tools for CPU utilization monitoring with OEM 13c?
OEM 13c provides APIs and integration capabilities that allow you to integrate third-party tools for CPU utilization monitoring.
10. Can I view real-time CPU utilization graphs in OEM 13c?
Yes, OEM 13c provides real-time CPU utilization graphs for immediate monitoring and analysis.
11. Does OEM 13c support monitoring CPU utilization for clustered environments?
Yes, OEM 13c supports monitoring CPU utilization for clustered environments, providing visibility into each cluster node’s CPU usage.
12. Can I export CPU utilization data from OEM 13c for further analysis?
Yes, you can export CPU utilization data from OEM 13c in various formats, such as CSV or Excel, for further analysis using external tools.