How to check CPU utilization in Linux for particular date?

To check the CPU utilization in Linux for a specific date, you can use the sar command. SAR stands for System Activity Reporter and it is a powerful tool to monitor system performance. To check CPU utilization for a particular date, you need to specify the date in the command.
Here is the command to check CPU utilization for a particular date:
“`bash
sar -u -f /var/log/sa/sadd
“`
Replace `sadd` with the specific date you want to check in the format YYYYMMDD. This command will display the CPU utilization for that particular date.
How to check CPU utilization for the current date using sar?
You can check CPU utilization for the current date using the following command:
“`bash
sar -u
“`
Can I check CPU utilization for a specific time range using sar?
Yes, you can check CPU utilization for a specific time range using the -s (start time) and -e (end time) options with the sar command.
How to view the CPU utilization in real-time on Linux?
You can use the top command to view CPU utilization in real-time. Simply execute the following command:
“`bash
top
“`
Is it possible to check CPU utilization for a specific process on a particular date?
Yes, you can check CPU utilization for a specific process on a particular date by using the sar command with the -P flag followed by the process ID.
Can I check CPU utilization for multiple dates using sar?
Yes, you can check CPU utilization for multiple dates using the -f flag followed by the date and -u flag with the sar command.
How to check historical CPU utilization data on Linux?
You can check historical CPU utilization data on Linux by using the sar command and specifying the date or date range you want to analyze.
Is it possible to export the CPU utilization data obtained using sar to a file?
Yes, you can export the CPU utilization data obtained using sar to a file by redirecting the output to a text file using the > operator.
How often does sar collect CPU utilization data on Linux?
By default, sar collects CPU utilization data at 10-minute intervals. You can change the data collection frequency by editing the cron job that runs the sar command.
How to interpret the CPU utilization data obtained from sar?
To interpret the CPU utilization data obtained from sar, you can look at metrics such as %user, %system, %idle, %iowait, etc. These metrics provide insights into how the CPU is being utilized.
Can I check CPU utilization for a specific core on a particular date?
Yes, you can check CPU utilization for a specific core on a particular date by using the sar command with the -P flag followed by the core number.
How to check CPU utilization for a specific date and time range using sar?
You can check CPU utilization for a specific date and time range using the -s (start time) and -e (end time) options with the sar command. This allows you to focus on a specific period of interest.
Using the sar command in Linux provides valuable insights into system performance, including CPU utilization, memory usage, disk activity, and more. By knowing how to check CPU utilization for a particular date, you can better understand and optimize your system’s performance.