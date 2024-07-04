How to check CPU temp ubuntu?

If you are an Ubuntu user and want to monitor the temperature of your CPU, you have come to the right place. Monitoring the CPU temperature can help you keep an eye on the health and performance of your system. In this article, we will explore different methods to check CPU temperature on Ubuntu.
Using the Command Line Interface (CLI)
The command line interface is a powerful tool that allows you to interact with your system directly. To check the CPU temperature using the CLI, follow these steps:
1. Open a terminal by pressing Ctrl+Alt+T or searching for “Terminal” in the application launcher.
2. Install the necessary package by running the following command:
sudo apt-get install lm-sensors
3. After the installation is complete, run the following command to detect hardware sensors on your system:
sudo sensors-detect
4. You will be prompted with several questions; press Enter to select the default option for each question.
5. Once the detection is finished, run the following command to display CPU temperature information:
sensors
Using a Graphical Interface
If you prefer a graphical user interface (GUI) over the command line, there are several applications available to monitor CPU temperature on Ubuntu. Here, we will focus on two popular options: GNOME System Monitor and Psensor.
GNOME System Monitor
GNOME System Monitor is a GUI-based system monitoring tool that provides detailed information about your system’s performance, including CPU temperature. Here’s how to use it:
1. Press the Super key (Windows key) to open the activity overview, and search for “System Monitor”.
2. Open the application, and in the “Resources” tab, you can view the CPU usage, load, and temperature.
Psensor
Psensor is a lightweight and user-friendly GUI application specifically designed for monitoring hardware temperatures. Follow these steps to install and use Psensor:
1. Open a terminal.
2. Install Psensor with the following command:
sudo apt-get install psensor
3. Once the installation is complete, open Psensor from the application launcher.
4. In Psensor, you can view real-time CPU temperature graphs and other sensor readings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I monitor CPU temperature in Linux?
There are both command line and GUI-based methods available to monitor CPU temperature on Linux systems.
2. Why is monitoring CPU temperature important?
Monitoring CPU temperature is essential as it helps prevent overheating, which can damage the processor and affect system performance.
3. Are there any other command line tools to check CPU temperature on Ubuntu?
Yes, in addition to lm-sensors, you can also use tools like htop, sar, and lmsensors-detect.
4. Can I control CPU fan speed on Ubuntu?
Yes, some tools, such as fancontrol, can adjust the fan speed based on CPU temperature.
5. How can I automate CPU temperature monitoring?
You can create scripts using tools like cron to monitor the CPU temperature at regular intervals automatically.
6. Will monitoring CPU temperature impact system performance?
No, monitoring CPU temperature does not significantly impact system performance as the monitoring tools utilize minimal system resources.
7. Is it possible to receive alerts for high CPU temperature?
Yes, you can use monitoring tools like Nagios or Zabbix to set up alerts for high CPU temperatures and receive notifications.
8. Can I check CPU temperature on laptops running Ubuntu?
Yes, these methods work for both desktops and laptops running Ubuntu.
9. What is the ideal CPU temperature range?
The ideal CPU temperature range varies depending on the model and manufacturer, but generally, staying below 80°C is considered safe.
10. Can high CPU temperature cause system crashes?
Yes, if the CPU temperature exceeds critical levels, the system may become unstable and crash.
11. Are there any third-party applications for monitoring CPU temperature?
Yes, there are various third-party applications like Conky, xsensors, and hardinfo that provide detailed system information, including CPU temperature.
12. Can I check CPU temperature on other Linux distributions?
Yes, while this article focuses on Ubuntu, the same methods can be applied to other Linux distributions as well.
Conclusion
Being able to monitor CPU temperature on your Ubuntu system is crucial for maintaining its health and performance. Whether you prefer using the command line or a graphical interface, there are several methods available to keep track of your CPU temperature. By regularly checking CPU temperature and taking appropriate measures, you can ensure the longevity of your system and avoid potential issues.