How to check CPU serial number?

Whether you are troubleshooting an issue or simply need to provide information for warranty or service purposes, knowing how to check the serial number of your CPU (Central Processing Unit) is essential. The serial number is a unique identifier that helps identify the specific unit you own. Here, we will walk you through simple ways to find the CPU serial number on different operating systems.
Method 1: Using Command Prompt (Windows)
To check the CPU serial number on Windows, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows + R keys on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type cmd and press Enter to open the Command Prompt.
3. In the Command Prompt window, type wmic cpu get ProcessorId and press Enter.
4. The CPU serial number, also referred to as the Processor ID, will be displayed on the screen.
Method 2: Using System Profiler (Mac)
To find the CPU serial number on a Mac, follow these steps:
1. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen.
2. Select About This Mac from the drop-down menu.
3. In the window that opens, click on System Report.
4. In the System Report window, scroll down to the Hardware section on the left side and click on Hardware Overview.
5. On the right side, you will find the CPU serial number listed as the Serial Number (system).
FAQs
Q1: Can I find the CPU serial number using the BIOS?
A1: Yes, the CPU serial number can sometimes be found in the BIOS settings. Restart your computer and press the key specified to enter the BIOS. Look for the serial number or a related identifier in the BIOS menus.
Q2: What if the CPU serial number is not displayed in the Command Prompt?
A2: In some cases, the CPU serial number might not be available through the Command Prompt. Check other methods or documentation provided by the manufacturer.
Q3: Is the CPU serial number the same as the serial number on the computer?
A3: No, the CPU serial number is specific to the central processing unit itself and is different from the serial number of the entire computer or motherboard.
Q4: Will checking the CPU serial number void the warranty?
A4: No, checking the CPU serial number should not void the warranty. However, if any physical damage occurs during the process, it may void the warranty, so proceed with caution.
Q5: Can I check the CPU serial number through software?
A5: Yes, there are several third-party software programs available that can provide CPU information, including the serial number. Examples include CPU-Z, Speccy, and HWiNFO.
Q6: How can I check the CPU serial number on Linux?
A6: In Linux, you can open a terminal and type “cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep serial” to display the CPU serial numbers of all available cores.
Q7: Does the CPU serial number change over time?
A7: No, the CPU serial number remains unchanged throughout the lifespan of the processor. It is a unique identifier assigned during the manufacturing process.
Q8: Can I use the CPU serial number to identify the model?
A8: No, the CPU serial number does not provide information about the model or specifications of the processor. It is primarily used for identification purposes.
Q9: Is the CPU serial number required for processor driver updates?
A9: No, the CPU serial number is not necessary for updating processor drivers. Drivers are typically associated with the motherboard or chipset rather than the CPU itself.
Q10: Can I find the CPU serial number on the physical chip?
A10: The CPU serial number is not physically labeled on the chip itself. It can only be accessed through software means.
Q11: What else can I find using the System Profiler on Mac?
A11: The System Profiler provides detailed information about different hardware components, including memory, storage, display, and more.
Q12: Will the CPU serial number help identify a stolen processor?
A12: While the CPU serial number cannot directly identify a stolen processor, the information can provide evidence when combined with other serial numbers like the motherboard or computer if reported to the authorities. Always keep a record of your hardware’s serial numbers for security purposes.