How to Check CPU Percentage in Linux?
Linux provides various commands and tools that allow users to monitor system resources, including the CPU usage. In this article, we will explore some of the most commonly used methods to check the CPU percentage in Linux.
Method 1: Using the top command
The top command is a powerful utility for monitoring system processes and their resource utilization, including CPU usage.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type top.
3. Press Enter.
4. Look for the line displaying CPU usage percentage.
Method 2: Using the mpstat command
The mpstat command is used to report processor statistics in Linux.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type mpstat.
3. Press Enter.
4. Look for the line displaying the CPU utilization percentage.
Method 3: Using the sar command
The sar command is a sysstat package utility that collects system resource utilization data.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type sar -u 1.
3. Press Enter.
4. Look for the ‘%user’ field, which represents CPU usage in user space.
Method 4: Using the ps command
The ps command is used to report a snapshot of the current processes running in the system.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type ps -eo pcpu,pid,user,args.
3. Press Enter.
4. Look for the ‘pcpu’ column, which represents the CPU percentage for each process.
Method 5: Using the atop command
The atop command provides detailed information about system resources, including CPU usage.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type atop.
3. Press Enter.
4. Within the CPU section, look for the ‘%CPU’ column to find the CPU usage percentage.
Method 6: Using the htop command
The htop command is an interactive process viewer that also provides real-time monitoring of system resources, including CPU usage.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type htop.
3. Press Enter.
4. Look for the ‘%CPU’ column to find the CPU usage percentage.
Method 7: Using the nmon command
The nmon command is a system monitoring tool that collects and displays various performance data, including CPU usage.
1. Open a terminal window.
2. Type nmon.
3. Press Enter.
4. Look for the ‘CPU User%’ and ‘CPU Sys%’ sections to find the CPU usage percentages.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I check the CPU percentage in real-time?
Yes, using commands like top, atop, htop, and nmon provide real-time CPU percentage monitoring.
2. How often should I check CPU usage?
The frequency of checking CPU usage depends on the specific requirements and concerns of your system. Checking occasionally or during performance issues can be sufficient.
3. Can I check the CPU percentage of specific processes?
Yes, commands like htop and top allow you to monitor CPU usage for individual processes.
4. What are user space and system space CPU usage?
User space CPU usage refers to the percentage of CPU resources used by user-level processes, while system space CPU usage represents the percentage used by kernel-level processes.
5. How do I interpret high CPU usage?
High CPU usage can indicate a heavy computational load or a potentially inefficient or resource-demanding process running on the system.
6. Can I log CPU usage for later analysis?
Yes, utilities like sar and nmon provide options to save CPU usage data for future analysis.
7. Can I check CPU temperature along with CPU usage?
Yes, using tools like sensors, you can monitor both CPU temperature and CPU usage.
8. Is CPU percentage the only metric for system performance monitoring?
No, while CPU usage is an essential metric, monitoring other resources such as memory, disk, and network usage is also crucial for comprehensive system performance analysis.
9. What does ‘idle’ CPU usage mean?
Idle CPU usage represents the percentage of time the CPU is not being utilized by any processes and is in an idle state.
10. Can I use graphical tools to check CPU percentage?
Yes, there are several graphical tools available for monitoring CPU usage, such as GNOME System Monitor and KSysGuard.
11. Are there any Linux distributions that come with pre-installed CPU monitoring tools?
Many Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE, come pre-installed with basic system monitoring tools that provide CPU usage information.
12. Can I check CPU usage remotely on a Linux server?
Yes, various remote server monitoring tools like Nagios and Zabbix allow you to monitor CPU usage on a Linux server from a remote machine.