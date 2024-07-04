How to check CPU info in Solaris?
To check CPU information in Solaris, you can use the `psrinfo` command. This command displays information about processors on the system, including their corresponding processor numbers, types, and speeds.
FAQs:
1. How can I check the number of CPUs in Solaris?
You can use the `psrinfo -p` command to display the total number of CPUs available in your Solaris system.
2. How do I find out the model of my CPU in Solaris?
To check the model of your CPU in Solaris, you can use the `psrinfo -v` command. This command will display detailed information about each processor, including the processor type and model.
3. Can I check the CPU utilization in Solaris?
Yes, you can check the CPU utilization in Solaris using the `prstat` command. This command displays real-time information about CPU usage, processes, and memory.
4. How do I check the CPU temperature in Solaris?
To check the CPU temperature in Solaris, you can use the `prtpicl -c temperature-sensor` command. This command will display information about temperature sensors on your system, including CPU temperature.
5. Is there a command to check the CPU cache size in Solaris?
Yes, you can use the `kstat -p -m cpu_info:::cache-size` command to check the CPU cache size in Solaris. This command will display the size of the cache memory for each CPU.
6. Can I check the CPU frequency scaling in Solaris?
Yes, you can check the CPU frequency scaling in Solaris using the `pmconfig -l` command. This command displays information about power management settings, including CPU frequency scaling.
7. How can I find out the CPU architecture in Solaris?
To check the CPU architecture in Solaris, you can use the `uname -m` command. This command will display the machine hardware name, which includes information about the CPU architecture.
8. Is there a way to check the CPU load average in Solaris?
Yes, you can use the `uptime` command to check the CPU load average in Solaris. This command displays information about system load averages, including CPU usage.
9. How do I check the CPU core count in Solaris?
To check the CPU core count in Solaris, you can use the `kstat -m cpu_info:::core_id | sort -u | wc -l` command. This command will display the total number of CPU cores available in your system.
10. Can I check the CPU vendor in Solaris?
Yes, you can check the CPU vendor in Solaris using the `prtdiag -v` command. This command will display detailed information about hardware components, including the CPU vendor.
11. How can I check the CPU affinity in Solaris?
To check the CPU affinity in Solaris, you can use the `psrset -c` command. This command allows you to set and display the CPU affinity for processes in Solaris.
12. Is there a command to check the CPU instruction set support in Solaris?
Yes, you can use the `isainfo -bv` command to check the CPU instruction set support in Solaris. This command will display information about the supported instruction sets for the CPU in your system.