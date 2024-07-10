How to check CPU and memory on linux?
When using a Linux system, it’s essential to monitor the utilization of your CPU and memory to ensure optimal performance. Checking CPU and memory usage can help you identify any potential issues or bottlenecks that may be affecting your system’s performance. Fortunately, there are several commands and tools available on Linux that allow you to easily check CPU and memory usage.
One of the most commonly used commands for checking CPU and memory usage on Linux is the “top” command. The top command provides a real-time view of system processes and resource utilization, including CPU and memory usage. To run the top command, simply open a terminal window and type “top” followed by pressing enter. This will display a dynamic list of running processes, along with information about CPU and memory usage.
Another useful command for checking CPU and memory usage on Linux is the “htop” command. Htop is an interactive process viewer that provides a more user-friendly and customizable interface compared to the top command. To run the htop command, simply open a terminal window and type “htop” followed by pressing enter. This will display a color-coded and interactive overview of system processes, along with detailed information about CPU and memory usage.
In addition to the top and htop commands, there are also several other tools available on Linux for checking CPU and memory usage, such as the “mpstat” and “free” commands. The mpstat command provides detailed information about CPU usage, including statistics for each CPU core. To run the mpstat command, simply open a terminal window and type “mpstat” followed by pressing enter. This will display a table of CPU usage statistics for each CPU core.
The free command, on the other hand, provides information about system memory usage, including total memory, used memory, free memory, and swap memory. To run the free command, simply open a terminal window and type “free” followed by pressing enter. This will display a summary of system memory usage, along with detailed information about total memory, used memory, free memory, and swap memory.
