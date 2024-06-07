If you are using a Windows 10 computer and need to know what USB devices are currently connected to your system, you can easily check using a few simple methods. Whether you want to ensure that your devices are properly connected or troubleshoot any issues, here are some straightforward ways to check connected USB devices in Windows 10.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
1. Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key + X and select Device Manager from the list.
2. View connected USB devices: In the Device Manager window, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category to see a list of all connected USB devices.
3. Get device details: To view more information about a specific USB device, right-click on it and select Properties. The Properties window will provide you with detailed information about the device, including its manufacturer, driver version, and more.
Method 2: Using Windows PowerShell
1. Open Windows PowerShell: Press the Windows key + X and select Windows PowerShell (Admin) or Command Prompt (Admin).
2. Run the command: Type Get-CimInstance -ClassName Win32_USBControllerDevice |%{[wmi]($_.Dependent)} | fl DeviceID,Description and press Enter.
The answer to the question “How to check connected USB devices in Windows 10?”
Using the above methods, you can easily check the list of connected USB devices in Windows 10. Whether you prefer using Device Manager or Windows PowerShell, both methods provide a quick and efficient way to view the connected USB devices on your computer.
Related FAQs:
1. How can I identify the specific port to which a USB device is connected?
To determine the specific port to which a USB device is connected, you can open Device Manager, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category, right-click on a USB device, and select Properties. In the Properties window, go to the Details tab, and from the drop-down menu, select “Parent” to see the specific port information.
2. Can I check the USB device’s power status in Windows 10?
Yes, you can check the USB device’s power status through Device Manager. Expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category, right-click on the USB device, select Properties, and go to the Power tab. Here, you can see the power status and other related information.
3. How can I disable a connected USB device in Windows 10?
To disable a connected USB device, open Device Manager, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category, right-click on the USB device you wish to disable, and select Disable Device. Confirm your action in the prompted dialog box.
4. How do I update the drivers for a connected USB device?
Updating USB device drivers can be done in Device Manager. Expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category, right-click on the USB device, select Update Driver, and follow the on-screen instructions to update to the latest drivers.
5. Can I check the USB devices’ compatibility with USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 in Windows 10?
Yes, you can check the USB devices’ compatibility by viewing their properties in Device Manager. Under the Details tab, select “Parent” from the drop-down menu and check the “Device description” field. If it mentions “USB 3.0” or “USB 2.0”, it indicates compatibility with the respective USB standard.
6. How can I troubleshoot a malfunctioning USB device in Windows 10?
To troubleshoot a malfunctioning USB device, you can start by checking if it is properly connected, restarting your computer, updating the device drivers, or using the Windows built-in troubleshooter. These steps can help identify and resolve common issues.
7. Does Windows 10 automatically install drivers for connected USB devices?
In most cases, Windows 10 automatically installs the necessary drivers for connected USB devices. It should detect and install basic drivers to make the device function properly. However, certain devices may require manual installation of specific drivers.
8. Can I safely remove a connected USB device?
Yes, you can safely remove a connected USB device. Locate the USB device icon in the system tray, click on it, and select the device you want to remove. Windows will then prepare the device for safe removal, and you can safely unplug it.
9. How can I know if a USB device is functioning correctly?
You can check if a USB device is functioning correctly by connecting it to a Windows 10 computer, checking Device Manager for any errors or warnings related to the device, and verifying if it is recognized by the system.
10. Can I check the USB devices’ serial number in Windows 10?
Yes, you can check the USB devices’ serial numbers through Device Manager. Expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category, right-click on a USB device, select Properties, and go to the Details tab. From the drop-down menu, select “Hardware Ids” to find the serial number.
11. How can I check the USB devices’ power usage in Windows 10?
To check the power usage of USB devices, open Device Manager, expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers category, right-click on the USB device, select Properties, go to the Power tab, and view the power information displayed.
12. Is it necessary to safely eject USB devices before unplugging them from a Windows 10 computer?
It is always recommended to safely eject USB devices before unplugging them from a Windows 10 computer. Safely ejecting USB devices ensures that any ongoing read/write operations are completed, reducing the risk of data corruption or damage to the device.