AirPods have become extremely popular wireless earbuds for their seamless connectivity with Apple devices, but did you know that you can also check your AirPods’ battery status on your laptop? The ability to do so gives you the convenience of monitoring your AirPods’ battery without needing to use your iPhone or other Apple devices. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to check your AirPods’ battery on a laptop.
How to Check AirPods Battery on Laptop?
To check your AirPods’ battery on a laptop, you need to have your AirPods connected to your laptop via Bluetooth. Once they are connected, follow these steps:
1. First, ensure that your AirPods are connected to your laptop. You can do this by going to the Bluetooth settings on your laptop and selecting your AirPods from the list of available devices.
2. Once your AirPods are connected, go to the system tray on your laptop. Look for the Bluetooth icon, which is usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
3. Right-click on the Bluetooth icon to open the menu. From the drop-down menu, select the option that says “Open Settings” or something similar.
4. A settings window will appear, showing all the Bluetooth devices connected to your laptop. Look for your AirPods in the list and click on them.
5. After clicking on your AirPods, a new window will open. This window will display information about your AirPods, including their battery status. The battery level will be shown as a percentage.
That’s it! You have now successfully checked the battery status of your AirPods on your laptop. It’s a quick and convenient way to ensure that you don’t run out of battery while using your AirPods.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I check the battery status of my AirPods on any laptop?
No, you can only check the battery status of your AirPods on laptops that support Bluetooth connectivity.
2. Do I need to have the AirPods case nearby to check the battery status?
No, you can check the battery status of your AirPods even if the case is not nearby. The battery status you see on your laptop is specifically for your AirPods, not the case.
3. Can I check the battery status of my AirPods on a Windows laptop?
Yes, you can check the battery status of your AirPods on a Windows laptop as long as it has Bluetooth capabilities.
4. Is there a way to check the battery status of AirPods on an Android laptop?
Unfortunately, no. The AirPods battery status feature is specifically designed for Apple devices, so it won’t work on Android laptops.
5. Can I check the battery status of my AirPods on a MacBook?
Yes, you can check the battery status of your AirPods on a MacBook. The steps mentioned above apply to MacBooks as well.
6. Will the AirPods battery status update in real-time?
Yes, the AirPods battery status on your laptop will update in real-time as long as they are still connected to your laptop and Bluetooth is enabled.
7. Can I check the battery status of each AirPod individually?
No, the battery status displayed on your laptop is for both AirPods combined. Unfortunately, you cannot check the individual battery status of each pod.
8. Can I check the battery status of my AirPods on an iPhone?
Yes, you can check the battery status of your AirPods on an iPhone by opening the AirPods case near your connected iPhone.
9. How often should I check the battery status of my AirPods?
Checking the battery status of your AirPods once a day should be sufficient for most users, especially if you charge them overnight.
10. Can I use Siri to check the battery status of my AirPods?
Yes, you can ask Siri about your AirPods’ battery status by saying “Hey Siri, what’s the battery percentage of my AirPods?”
11. Is there a way to receive notifications when my AirPods are low on battery?
Yes, you can enable low battery notifications for your AirPods on your iPhone or other Apple devices.
12. Can I check the battery status of my AirPods on a MacBook without using the Bluetooth icon?
No, the Bluetooth icon on your MacBook provides the easiest way to check the battery status of your AirPods. However, you can also find the battery status in the Bluetooth settings menu.