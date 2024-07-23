Charging your Surface Pro can sometimes be an inconvenience, especially when you find yourself without the official charger. Luckily, there’s an alternative method available – charging through a USB port. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps on how to charge your Surface Pro using a USB cable, along with additional FAQs to address common concerns. Let’s begin!
How to Charge Surface Pro with USB
**To charge your Surface Pro using a USB port, follow these steps:**
Step 1: Check your USB port
Ensure that your Surface Pro has a USB Type-C port. This method only works with Surface Pro models equipped with a USB-C port. It won’t work on older models without this port.
Step 2: Prepare a USB-C to USB-A cable
You’ll need a USB-C to USB-A cable to connect your Surface Pro to a power source. Make sure the cable is capable of transmitting both power and data.
Step 3: Connect your Surface Pro to the power source
Plug one end of the USB-C to USB-A cable into your Surface Pro’s USB-C port and the other end into a USB-A port on your power source. This can be your laptop, a USB wall charger, or even a power bank.
Step 4: Allow time for charging
Once connected, give your Surface Pro some time to charge. The charging time will vary depending on the power source and the battery level of your device. It’s recommended to leave it connected for at least an hour to ensure a sufficient charge.
Step 5: Disconnect and use your Surface Pro
Once your Surface Pro has charged to a suitable level, safely disconnect the USB cable from both your device and the power source. Your device is now ready to be used!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB-C cable to charge my Surface Pro?
Not all USB-C cables are created equal. It is best to use the USB-C cable that came with your Surface Pro or a reputable third-party cable that is certified for both power and data transmission.
2. Will charging my Surface Pro through USB affect the charging speed?
Charging your Surface Pro via USB typically results in a slower charging speed compared to using the official charger. This is because the USB port may provide less power output than the dedicated charger.
3. Can I charge my Surface Pro using a USB-C to USB-C cable?
Yes, if your power source also has a USB-C port, you can use a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge your Surface Pro.
4. What if my power source doesn’t have a USB-A port?
If you don’t have a power source with a USB-A port, you can use a USB-C wall charger or a USB-C power bank instead. Just make sure they have sufficient power output to charge your Surface Pro.
5. Can I use a USB-C hub to charge my Surface Pro?
While a USB-C hub can be used for data transfer and connecting peripherals, most hubs do not provide enough power output to effectively charge a Surface Pro. It’s best to use a direct USB-A connection or a USB-C power source.
6. Is it safe to charge my Surface Pro with USB?
Yes, it is generally safe to charge your Surface Pro with USB, as long as you use high-quality cables and power sources. However, for optimal performance and to prolong the lifespan of your device’s battery, it is recommended to use the official charger whenever possible.
7. Does charging my Surface Pro with USB affect battery health?
Charging your Surface Pro with USB occasionally should not significantly affect battery health. However, consistently relying on USB charging may result in slower battery degradation over time compared to using the official charger.
8. Can I use a USB 3.0 port to charge my Surface Pro?
While some USB 3.0 ports can provide power delivery, it’s not a guaranteed feature. It’s best to use a USB 2.0 or higher port that specifically supports power delivery.
9. Can I charge my Surface Pro while it is turned off?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Pro while it is turned off. Simply connect it to a compatible power source via USB, and it will charge even when powered down.
10. Why isn’t my Surface Pro charging when connected to a USB port?
Ensure that you are using a USB-C to USB-A cable capable of transmitting power. If the cable is functional, try connecting to a different USB port or using a different power source.
11. Can I charge my Surface Pro while using it?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Pro while using it. Simply connect it to a power source via USB, and it will charge while you work or use the device.
12. Does charging my Surface Pro with USB offer any advantages over the official charger?
Charging your Surface Pro with USB can be advantageous in situations where you don’t have access to the official charger, such as when traveling or in emergencies. It provides an alternative power source option when needed.
Now that you know how to charge your Surface Pro with USB, you can confidently keep your device powered up, even without the official charger. Remember to use reputable cables and power sources to ensure the safety of your device. Stay connected and productive wherever you go!