The Microsoft Surface Pro is a popular and versatile device that offers portability and performance. One of the most convenient features of the Surface Pro is its USB-C port, which allows for faster data transfer and charging. In this article, we will discuss how to charge the Surface Pro using USB-C and answer some related frequently asked questions.
How to Charge Surface Pro with USB-C?
To charge your Surface Pro with USB-C, follow these steps:
1. Ensure you have a USB-C charging cable that is compatible with the Surface Pro.
2. Connect one end of the USB-C cable to the USB-C port on your Surface Pro.
3. Connect the other end of the cable to a power source such as a wall adapter or a USB-C hub that provides power.
4. Once connected, your Surface Pro should start charging. You can verify this by checking the battery icon in the taskbar, which will show the charging status.
Related FAQs
1. Can I charge the Surface Pro with any USB-C cable?
No, it is advisable to use a USB-C cable that is specifically designed for charging the Surface Pro to ensure compatibility and safety.
2. What wattage charger should I use?
It is recommended to use a charger with a wattage of at least 27W or higher to provide sufficient power for charging the Surface Pro.
3. Can I charge the Surface Pro while it is in use?
Yes, you can charge the Surface Pro while using it. However, charging times may be longer when the device is under heavy usage.
4. Can I charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C power bank?
Yes, you can charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C power bank as long as it provides enough power output. However, charging times may vary depending on the power bank’s capacity.
5. Can I charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C port on my laptop?
Yes, you can charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C port on a laptop or any other device that provides power output. However, make sure the USB-C port on your laptop supports charging before attempting to charge the Surface Pro.
6. Can I charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C to USB-A adapter?
No, you cannot charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C to USB-A adapter as USB-A ports do not provide enough power output for charging the device.
7. Is it possible to charge the Surface Pro wirelessly?
No, the Surface Pro does not support wireless charging. You need to connect it to a power source using a USB-C cable for charging.
8. Can I charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C car charger?
Yes, you can charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C car charger as long as it provides the required power output. It is a convenient option for charging on the go.
9. Can I charge the Surface Pro with a MacBook charger?
Yes, you can use a compatible MacBook charger to charge the Surface Pro. However, ensure that the charger provides enough power output for efficient charging.
10. How long does it take to charge the Surface Pro using USB-C?
The charging time may vary depending on the power output of the charger you are using and the current battery level of the Surface Pro. On average, it takes approximately 2-3 hours to fully charge the device.
11. Can I charge the Surface Pro with an external monitor through its USB-C port?
No, the USB-C port on the Surface Pro is not designed to charge the device through an external monitor. It is primarily used for data transfer and charging directly from a power source.
12. Can I charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C port on a power strip or surge protector?
Yes, you can charge the Surface Pro using a USB-C port on a power strip or surge protector, as long as it provides the required power output. However, ensure that the power strip or surge protector is of good quality and properly grounded for safety reasons.
Now that you know how to charge the Surface Pro using USB-C, you can enjoy the convenience and efficiency it offers. Make sure to use a compatible charging cable and a power source that provides enough power output for optimal charging.