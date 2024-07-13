How to charge surface book with USB c?

The Microsoft Surface Book is a powerful and versatile device that delivers exceptional performance. While it comes with a unique charging mechanism, many users wonder if it is possible to charge the Surface Book with USB-C. This article will address this question directly and provide valuable insights into charging your Surface Book effectively. So, let’s dive in and explore the possibilities!
Can you charge a Surface Book with USB-C?
Yes, you can charge a Surface Book with USB-C, but it requires a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable. By using this cable, you will be able to connect your Surface Book’s USB-C port to the proprietary Surface Connect port, enabling charging functionality.
How to charge a Surface Book with USB-C?
To charge a Surface Book with USB-C:
1. Acquire a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable.
2. Connect the USB-C end of the cable to your Surface Book’s USB-C port.
3. Connect the other end of the cable to the Surface Connect port on the device’s charging brick.
4. Connect the charging brick to an electrical outlet.
5. Your Surface Book will start charging.
It’s important to note that using a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable may not provide fast charging capabilities compared to the original Surface Book charger. However, it offers convenience and compatibility with USB-C power sources.
Now, let’s answer some additional frequently asked questions to further clarify any doubts you may have.
Can I use any USB-C cable to charge my Surface Book?
No, you cannot use any USB-C cable to charge your Surface Book. You specifically need a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable to transfer power from a USB-C power source to your Surface Book.
Where can I purchase a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable?
You can purchase USB-C to Surface Connect Cables from various online retailers or directly from the Microsoft Store.
Can I charge my Surface Book using a USB-C power bank?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Book using a USB-C power bank, but you will require a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable to connect the power bank to your device.
Will charging my Surface Book through USB-C affect its performance?
Charging your Surface Book through USB-C will not affect its performance. However, the charging speed may differ when compared to the original Surface Book charger.
Is it possible to charge my Surface Book and use it simultaneously?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Book and use it simultaneously with a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable. This allows you to stay productive even when your battery is running low.
Can I charge my Surface Book with a USB-C hub?
No, you cannot charge your Surface Book with a USB-C hub alone. While a USB-C hub provides additional ports, you still need a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable to connect the hub to your Surface Book for charging purposes.
Can I use a USB-C charger from another brand to charge my Surface Book?
Using a USB-C charger from another brand is not recommended, as it may not be compatible with the unique power requirements of the Surface Book. It’s recommended to use the official USB-C to Surface Connect Cable or the original Surface Book charger.
Does charging the Surface Book with USB-C affect the battery life?
No, charging the Surface Book with USB-C does not affect the battery life of the device. The Surface Book is designed to manage charging effectively and maintain optimal battery health.
Is it possible to charge my Surface Book without a USB-C cable?
Yes, it is possible to charge your Surface Book without a USB-C cable. The Surface Book comes with a proprietary Surface Connect port, and you can use the original Surface Book charger or other compatible Surface chargers to charge your device.
Is there an advantage to using USB-C for charging my Surface Book?
The advantage of using USB-C for charging your Surface Book is the convenience of being able to utilize USB-C power sources. This feature enables you to charge your device with USB-C power banks, USB-C ports on laptops, or USB-C wall chargers, offering more flexibility and versatility.
Can I use any USB-C power rating to charge my Surface Book?
While it is recommended to use a USB-C power source that delivers at least 60 watts for effective charging, the Surface Book is designed to work with various power ratings, allowing you to use different USB-C power sources based on availability.
As we’ve explored, charging your Surface Book with USB-C is indeed possible by utilizing a USB-C to Surface Connect Cable. This gives you the freedom to charge your device with USB-C power sources, increasing convenience and flexibility. Remember to ensure you have the right cable to achieve optimal charging results. Stay powered up and enjoy the exceptional performance of your Microsoft Surface Book!