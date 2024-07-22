How to Charge PS4 Controller Without USB?
When you’re in the middle of an intense gaming session and your PS4 controller’s battery is running low, it can be frustrating to have to pause the game and search for a USB cable to charge it. Luckily, there are alternative methods available to charge your PS4 controller without using a USB cable. In this article, we will explore some of these methods and provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to charge your PS4 controller without a USB connection.
Method 1: Using a Wall Charger
One of the simplest ways to charge your PS4 controller without a USB cable is by using a wall charger. Most smartphones and other portable devices come with a wall charger, and fortunately, the PS4 controller uses a micro USB port, so it can be charged in the same way.
Method 2: Using a Charging Dock
Investing in a charging dock specifically designed for the PS4 controller is another great alternative. These charging docks typically come with their own power source and slots to hold your controller. Simply place your controller on the charging dock, and it will start charging automatically.
Method 3: Using a Power Bank
If you have a power bank handy, you can also use it to charge your PS4 controller. Connect the micro USB cable that came with your controller to the power bank, and plug the other end into the controller. The power bank will supply the necessary power, and your controller will start charging.
Method 4: Using a Laptop or Computer
If you have a laptop or computer nearby, you can charge your PS4 controller using one of its USB ports. Simply connect the micro USB cable to the USB port on your laptop or computer, and plug the other end into the controller. Your controller should start charging right away.
Method 5: Using a Car Charger
If you’re on the go and need to charge your PS4 controller, you can use a car charger. Connect the micro USB cable to the car charger, and then plug it into the controller. Your controller will charge as long as your car battery has power.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I charge my PS4 controller with a phone charger?
Yes, you can charge your PS4 controller using a phone charger as long as it has a micro USB port.
2. Is it safe to charge my PS4 controller with a wall charger?
Yes, it is safe to charge your PS4 controller with a wall charger as long as the output voltage matches the controller’s requirements (5V).
3. How long does it take to charge a PS4 controller using a charging dock?
The time it takes to charge a PS4 controller using a charging dock can vary, but it usually takes around 2 to 3 hours to fully charge.
4. Can I charge my PS4 controller using a wireless charger?
No, PS4 controllers do not support wireless charging.
5. Can I charge my PS4 controller using a PlayStation console?
Yes, you can charge your PS4 controller using a PlayStation console by connecting it to the USB port on the front of the console.
6. Does charging my PS4 controller with a laptop or computer affect its battery life?
No, charging your PS4 controller with a laptop or computer does not have any negative impact on its battery life.
7. Can I charge multiple PS4 controllers simultaneously using a charging dock?
Yes, charging docks designed specifically for PS4 controllers usually have multiple slots to charge multiple controllers at once.
8. How can I check the battery level of my PS4 controller?
To check the battery level of your PS4 controller, press and hold the PS button. The battery level will be displayed on your PlayStation console’s screen.
9. Will the PS4 controller charge while the console is in Rest Mode?
Yes, if you connect your PS4 controller to the console while it is in Rest Mode, it will charge.
10. Can I charge my PS4 controller using a power strip?
Yes, you can charge your PS4 controller using a power strip as long as there is an available USB port.
11. How long does the battery of a fully charged PS4 controller last?
The battery of a fully charged PS4 controller can last approximately 4 to 8 hours, depending on usage.
12. Can I play games while my PS4 controller is charging?
Yes, you can continue playing games while your PS4 controller is charging using any of the methods mentioned above.