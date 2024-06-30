The Microsoft Surface Keyboard is a sleek and stylish accessory that provides a comfortable typing experience for Microsoft Surface users. However, like any wireless device, it requires regular charging to ensure optimal performance. In this article, we will explore the various methods and tips on how to charge your Microsoft Surface Keyboard effectively.
How to charge Microsoft Surface Keyboard?
The Microsoft Surface Keyboard can be charged using either the included USB cable or with rechargeable AAA batteries.
Charging with the USB cable
To charge the Microsoft Surface Keyboard using the USB cable, simply connect one end of the cable to the micro USB port on the back of the keyboard, and the other end to a USB port on your computer or a compatible USB charger. The keyboard will start charging automatically.
Using rechargeable AAA batteries
Alternatively, if you prefer to use rechargeable AAA batteries, you can do so by following these steps:
1. Locate the battery compartment on the back of the keyboard.
2. Slide the battery compartment cover open and insert two rechargeable AAA batteries, ensuring they are properly aligned with the polarity markings.
3. Close the battery compartment cover securely.
4. If the batteries are inserted correctly, the keyboard will automatically turn on and be ready for use.
How do I know when my Microsoft Surface Keyboard needs to be charged?
When your Microsoft Surface Keyboard’s battery is running low, the LED indicator light located on the top right corner of the keyboard will start flashing red. This is an indication that it’s time to charge your keyboard.
How long does it take to charge the Microsoft Surface Keyboard?
The charging time for the Microsoft Surface Keyboard depends on the method you choose. If you charge the keyboard using the USB cable, it typically takes around two to three hours to fully charge. However, if you are using rechargeable AAA batteries, the charging time will vary depending on the battery’s capacity and performance.
Can I use my Microsoft Surface Keyboard while it’s charging?
Yes, you can continue using your Microsoft Surface Keyboard while it’s charging. Simply connect the USB cable to the keyboard and your computer or charger, and you’ll be able to use the keyboard even when it’s charging.
Can I overcharge my Microsoft Surface Keyboard?
No, you don’t have to worry about overcharging your Microsoft Surface Keyboard. The keyboard is equipped with protection mechanisms that prevent overcharging, ensuring that it remains safe to use.
What should I do if my Microsoft Surface Keyboard doesn’t charge?
If you are experiencing issues with charging your Microsoft Surface Keyboard, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try:
1. Ensure that the USB cable is securely connected at both ends.
2. Try using a different USB port or charger to eliminate any potential charging issues.
3. If you are using rechargeable AAA batteries, make sure they are properly inserted and have enough charge.
4. Restart your computer or Surface device and try charging the keyboard again.
Can I use non-rechargeable batteries with the Microsoft Surface Keyboard?
Yes, you can use non-rechargeable alkaline AAA batteries with the Microsoft Surface Keyboard. However, it’s recommended to use rechargeable AAA batteries for a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution.
How long does the battery of the Microsoft Surface Keyboard last?
The battery life of the Microsoft Surface Keyboard can vary depending on usage patterns. On average, the keyboard’s battery can last up to one year with regular use.
Can I use third-party charging cables with the Microsoft Surface Keyboard?
Yes, you can use third-party micro USB cables to charge your Microsoft Surface Keyboard. However, for optimal compatibility and reliability, it is recommended to use the original USB cable provided by Microsoft.
Can I charge the Microsoft Surface Keyboard wirelessly?
No, the Microsoft Surface Keyboard does not support wireless charging. It can only be charged using the provided USB cable or with rechargeable AAA batteries.
What are the benefits of using a Microsoft Surface Keyboard?
Using a Microsoft Surface Keyboard offers several benefits, including a comfortable typing experience, sleek design, wireless connectivity, and compatibility with Microsoft Surface devices. Additionally, the keyboard is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around.
In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Keyboard can be charged using either the included USB cable or rechargeable AAA batteries. By following the aforementioned steps and tips, you can ensure that your Microsoft Surface Keyboard remains fully charged and ready for use whenever you need it.