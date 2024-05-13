How to charge laptop if charger is broken?

Introduction
Laptops have become an essential part of our lives, and it can be incredibly frustrating when the charger breaks. Without a functioning charger, your laptop becomes useless. However, there are a few alternatives and workarounds that can help you charge your laptop even when the charger is broken.
Using a Universal Laptop Charger
One of the most convenient and straightforward ways to charge your laptop when the charger is broken is by using a universal laptop charger. These chargers come with interchangeable tips that can fit various laptop models, allowing you to charge your laptop without the original charger. Simply find the appropriate tip for your laptop model, connect it to the universal charger, and plug it into a power outlet.
Other Alternatives
If you don’t have access to a universal charger, there are a few other alternatives you can try:
1. Using a Spare Charger
If you have access to a spare charger that fits your laptop model, you can use it to charge your laptop.
2. Charging via USB
Some laptops can be charged using a USB-C or USB-A cable. Check if your laptop supports this feature and connect it to another device with a USB port, such as a desktop computer or a power bank.
3. Removing the Battery
For certain laptop models, you can remove the battery and connect the laptop directly to a power source. However, this option is only available for laptops with removable batteries.
4. Using a Docking Station
If you have a docking station for your laptop, it usually includes a charger. Connect your laptop to the docking station to charge it.
5. Borrowing a Charger
Ask friends or colleagues if they have a compatible charger you can borrow temporarily to charge your laptop.
6. Contacting the Manufacturer
Reach out to your laptop’s manufacturer and inquire about purchasing a replacement charger or any alternative solutions they might offer.
7. Local Electronics Store
Visit a local electronics store and inquire about compatible chargers or adapters for your laptop model.
8. Online Retailers
Search online retailers or auction websites to find a replacement charger for your laptop model.
9. Laptop Repair Shops
Consider visiting a laptop repair shop, as they may have compatible chargers or be able to fix your existing charger.
10. Using an Inductive Charger
Some laptops support wireless charging through an inductive charger. Check if your laptop is compatible and purchase a compatible inductive charger.
11. Power Bank
If you have a power bank or portable battery, you can charge your laptop by connecting it to the power bank using a compatible cable.
12. Buying a New Laptop
Although not an ideal solution, if all else fails, you may need to consider purchasing a new laptop.
Conclusion
A broken laptop charger doesn’t have to leave you powerless. By utilizing a universal laptop charger, borrowing a charger, or exploring other alternatives such as USB charging, docking stations, or inductive chargers, you can keep your laptop running even when the charger is broken. Remember to check with your laptop’s manufacturer and explore local electronic stores or online retailers for replacement options before considering a new laptop purchase.