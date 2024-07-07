How to charge Apple magic mouse and keyboard?

If you are an Apple user, you are probably already familiar with the sleek and ergonomic design of the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard. These peripherals not only enhance your Mac experience but also eliminate the need for cumbersome wires. However, like any electronic device, they require regular charging to keep them functioning optimally. In this article, we will guide you on how to charge your Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard properly.
How to Charge Apple Magic Mouse:
Charging the Apple Magic Mouse is a straightforward process. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Step 1: Turn off your Apple Magic Mouse by pressing the power button on the underside.
2. Step 2: Connect the Lightning to USB cable (included with the mouse) to the charging port at the bottom of the mouse.
3. Step 3: Plug the other end of the cable into a USB port on your Mac or a power adapter.
4. Step 4: Wait for the charging indicator light on the bottom of the mouse to turn on, indicating that it is charging.
5. Step 5: Once the battery is fully charged, the indicator light will turn off.
6. Step 6: Disconnect the Lightning to USB cable from the mouse and plug it back into your Mac or power adapter, or keep it connected while you use the mouse.
7. Step 7: Turn the mouse back on by pressing the power button.
How to Charge Apple Magic Keyboard:
Charging the Apple Magic Keyboard is just as simple. Follow these steps to keep your keyboard powered up:
1. Step 1: Turn off your Apple Magic Keyboard by pressing the power button on the right-hand side.
2. Step 2: Plug one end of the Lightning to USB cable (included with the keyboard) into the charging port at the back of the keyboard.
3. Step 3: Connect the other end of the cable into a USB port on your Mac or a power adapter.
4. Step 4: Wait for the charging indicator light next to the charging port to illuminate, indicating that it is charging.
5. Step 5: When the battery is fully charged, the indicator light will turn off.
6. Step 6: Disconnect the Lightning to USB cable from the keyboard and plug it back into your Mac or power adapter, or keep it plugged in while you use the keyboard.
7. Step 7: Turn the keyboard back on by pressing the power button.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I use my Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard while they are charging?
A1: Yes, you can continue using your Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard while they are connected to a power source.
Q2: How long does it take to fully charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard?
A2: On average, it takes around two hours to fully charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard.
Q3: Can I charge the devices with a third-party lightning cable?
A3: Yes, you can use a third-party lightning cable to charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard.
Q4: Is it possible to charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard wirelessly?
A4: No, the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard do not support wireless charging. They must be charged using a cable.
Q5: Do I need to keep the devices turned off while charging?
A5: It is recommended to turn off the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard while charging to maximize the charging efficiency.
Q6: Can I charge the devices using a USB-C port?
A6: Yes, you can charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard using a USB-C to Lightning cable and an appropriate USB-C port.
Q7: How do I know if my Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard need charging?
A7: The battery status of your Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard can be checked in the Bluetooth settings on your Mac. Additionally, you may notice a decrease in responsiveness if the battery is low.
Q8: Should I charge the devices overnight?
A8: Although it is safe to charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard overnight, it is recommended to unplug them once fully charged.
Q9: Can I use the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard while they are charging with a power bank?
A9: Yes, you can use a power bank to charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard while using them, as long as the power bank has enough output to charge the devices.
Q10: Will using a higher wattage charger speed up the charging process?
A10: Using a higher wattage charger will not significantly speed up the charging process as the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard have their charging rate limits.
Q11: How often should I charge the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard?
A11: The frequency of charging depends on your usage; however, it is recommended to charge them whenever they are running low on battery to prevent disruptions.
Q12: Is it possible to use the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard while charging wirelessly in the future?
A12: Apple has not implemented wireless charging for the Apple Magic Mouse and Keyboard. However, future updates or models might offer this functionality.