How to change your username on instagram on laptop?

Instagram is a popular social media platform that is widely used for sharing photos and videos. While most people access Instagram through their smartphones, it is also possible to use it on a laptop. If you are wondering how to change your username on Instagram on a laptop, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change your username and address some related frequently asked questions.
How to change your username on Instagram on a laptop?
Changing your username on Instagram through a laptop is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open your preferred web browser and go to www.instagram.com.
2. Log in to your Instagram account using your username and password.
3. Once logged in, click on your profile picture located at the top right corner of the page. This will take you to your profile page.
4. On your profile page, you will see an “Edit Profile” button. Click on it.
5. In the “Username” field, delete your current username and enter a new one of your choice. Make sure you choose a username that is not already in use.
6. After entering the new username, scroll down and click on the “Submit” button at the bottom of the page.
7. Instagram will then check the availability of the new username. If it is available, your username will be successfully changed. If not, you will be prompted to choose a different one.
Changing your username on Instagram is a simple process, but you should keep a few things in mind. Your new username must be unique and not currently in use by any other Instagram user. Additionally, you cannot use special characters or spaces in your username. It must consist of letters, numbers, periods, or underscores.
FAQs:
1. Can I change my Instagram username multiple times?
Yes, you can change your Instagram username multiple times, but there are limits. Instagram imposes certain restrictions to prevent misuse, so be mindful of the frequency of your changes.
2. Will changing my Instagram username affect my followers?
No, changing your username will not affect your followers. They will still be able to find and follow your account. However, they may not be able to find your account if they search for your old username.
3. Can someone else take my old username if I change it?
Yes, once you change your username, your old username becomes available for others to use. However, it may take some time before it becomes available again.
4. Will my old username still be searchable?
If someone searches for your old username after you’ve changed it, they will not be able to find your account. The search results will only display your new username.
5. Can I change my username without logging in?
No, you cannot change your Instagram username without logging into your account. You need to have access to your account to make any changes.
6. How do I choose a good username?
When choosing a new Instagram username, it’s important to pick something unique, memorable, and representative of yourself or your brand. Avoid using personal information and try to keep it concise.
7. Can I use emojis in my username?
No, Instagram usernames do not support the use of emojis. You can only use letters, numbers, periods, and underscores.
8. Will my Instagram handle, bio, or profile picture change when I change my username?
Changing your username will not affect your Instagram handle, bio, or profile picture. Only your username will be changed.
9. Do I need to change my Instagram handle if I change my username?
No, changing your username does not require you to change your Instagram handle. Your handle (also known as your @username) remains the same.
10. Can I change my username on the Instagram app?
No, you cannot change your username directly through the Instagram app on your mobile device. The Instagram website on a laptop or desktop is the easiest way to change your username.
11. Can I revert to my old username after changing it?
Once you change your Instagram username, you cannot revert to your old username. You will have to choose a new one if you wish to make any further changes.
12. Is there a waiting period before I can change my username again?
Yes, you will need to wait before changing your username again. Instagram implements limits regarding how frequently you can change your username to prevent abuse of the feature.