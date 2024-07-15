How to change your phone keyboard color?

Have you ever looked at your phone’s keyboard and wished it was more vibrant and personalized? Well, you’re in luck! With the advancements in technology, changing the color of your phone’s keyboard has become easier than ever before. So, whether you want to match it with your phone’s theme or just add a pop of color, here are some simple ways to change your phone keyboard color.
1. Use Customization Options on Native Keyboard
Most smartphones come with built-in customization options that allow you to change your keyboard’s color. Here’s how to find and change it:
1. Open your phone’s Settings.
2. Go to the ‘Language & Input’ or ‘Keyboard & Input Methods’ section.
3. Select the keyboard you are using.
4. Look for the ‘Theme’ or ‘Style’ option.
5. Choose from the available themes or colors.
6. Apply the selected color or theme.
2. Download a Custom Keyboard App
If the native customization options are not enough for you, there are numerous third-party keyboard apps available that offer a wide range of color options. Here’s how to get a custom keyboard app and change the color:
1. Go to your device’s app store (Google Play Store or Apple App Store).
2. Search for custom keyboard apps, such as SwiftKey, Gboard, or FancyKey.
3. Download and install the keyboard app of your choice.
4. Open the app and follow the provided instructions to enable it.
5. Access the keyboard settings within the app.
6. Look for the color options and select your desired color scheme.
7. Apply the changes and start using your newly colored keyboard.
12 Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change my keyboard color on an iPhone?
Absolutely! iPhones have a built-in option to change the keyboard appearance, allowing you to pick from various colors or even set a dynamic color-changing option.
2. Is it possible to change my keyboard color on an Android device?
Yes, Android devices provide customization options either through their native keyboard settings or by using third-party keyboard apps available on the Play Store.
3. Does changing the keyboard color impact the typing experience?
No, changing the keyboard color has no impact on the typing experience. It’s purely a visual customization feature.
4. Can I change the keyboard color to match my phone’s theme?
Certainly! Many customization options allow you to match your keyboard color with the overall theme of your phone.
5. Are there any free keyboard apps available to change the color?
Yes, there are numerous free keyboard apps, such as Gboard or SwiftKey, that offer a wide array of color options.
6. Can I change the keyboard color on my tablet too?
Yes, the process of changing the keyboard color on a tablet is similar to that of a phone. Access the keyboard settings and apply the desired color.
7. What are some popular custom keyboard apps available?
Some popular custom keyboard apps include SwiftKey, Gboard, FancyKey, Go Keyboard, and TouchPal.
8. Will changing the keyboard color affect my phone’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard color will not affect your phone’s performance, as it is a simple customization feature.
9. Can I use different colors for different apps?
With certain custom keyboard apps, you may be able to set different colors or themes for specific apps, providing a more personalized experience.
10. Is it possible to revert back to the default keyboard color?
Yes, you can easily revert back to the default keyboard color at any time by accessing the keyboard settings and selecting the default theme or color.
11. Are there any keyboard apps that allow more advanced customization options?
Yes, some keyboard apps offer advanced customization options, including creating your own custom themes or applying background wallpapers to your keyboard.
12. Can I change my keyboard color on older phone models?
In most cases, you can change the keyboard color on older phone models as long as they have an updated operating system and support the required apps or settings.