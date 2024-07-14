**How to change your keyboard to Dvorak?**
If you find yourself typing slowly or experiencing discomfort while using the traditional QWERTY keyboard layout, switching to the Dvorak layout might greatly improve your typing speed and reduce strain. This article will guide you through the process of changing your keyboard to the Dvorak layout on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
How to change your keyboard to Dvorak on Windows?
To change your keyboard to the Dvorak layout on a Windows computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Control Panel**: Click on the Start menu, search for “Control Panel,” and select the appropriate result.
2. **Navigate to the Language settings**: In the Control Panel, select “Clock, Language, and Region” and then choose “Language.”
3. **Add a new input method**: Under the “Language” tab, click on “Add a language.”
4. **Select the Dvorak layout**: Scroll to find and click on “English (United States),” then select “Dvorak.”
5. **Apply the changes**: After selecting the Dvorak layout, click on “Options” and choose “Add a keyboard” to finalize the changes. Once done, click “Apply” and then “OK.”
6. **Switch to the Dvorak layout**: To switch between keyboard layouts, use the keyboard shortcut: “Left Alt + Left Shift.”
How to change your keyboard to Dvorak on Mac?
Switching your keyboard to the Dvorak layout on a Mac requires a few straightforward steps:
1. **Open System Preferences**: Click on the Apple menu and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown list.
2. **Access the Keyboard settings**: In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
3. **Go to the Input Sources tab**: Within the Keyboard preferences, navigate to the “Input Sources” tab.
4. **Add the Dvorak layout**: Click on the “+” button at the bottom left corner, then search for “Dvorak” and choose the “Dvorak – QWERTY” or “Dvorak” layout.
5. **Apply the changes**: Select the Dvorak layout from the list and click “Add.”
6. **Switch to the Dvorak layout**: To switch between keyboard layouts, you can either use the menu bar input source icon or set a keyboard shortcut within the “Shortcuts” tab of the Keyboard preferences.
FAQs:
1. Can I switch back to the QWERTY layout after switching to Dvorak?
Yes, you can always switch your keyboard layout back to QWERTY by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the QWERTY layout instead.
2. Will changing my keyboard layout affect other users on my computer?
No, changing the keyboard layout is specific to your user profile and won’t affect other users on the same computer.
3. Can I use the Dvorak layout on my smartphone or tablet?
Absolutely! Most smartphones and tablets allow you to switch to the Dvorak layout through their keyboard settings.
4. Will switching to Dvorak instantly improve my typing speed?
While switching to the Dvorak layout may initially feel challenging, with time and practice, you can improve your typing speed and accuracy.
5. Are there any online resources or tutorials to help me learn Dvorak?
Yes, there are numerous websites and typing software available that offer lessons and exercises to help you learn the Dvorak layout effectively.
6. Can I use keyboard shortcuts in the Dvorak layout?
Yes, all standard keyboard shortcuts remain the same regardless of your chosen layout, so there’s no need to worry about relearning shortcuts.
7. What is the main advantage of the Dvorak layout over QWERTY?
The Dvorak layout is designed to minimize finger movement, reduce strain, and increase typing speed, unlike the QWERTY layout, which was originally designed to prevent mechanical typewriter jams.
8. Is the Dvorak layout widely adopted?
While the QWERTY layout remains the standard, the Dvorak layout has gained a devoted following and is known for its ergonomic benefits.
9. Can I use Dvorak on gaming keyboards?
Yes, many gaming keyboards offer programmable keys, allowing users to set up custom layouts, including Dvorak.
10. Is the Dvorak layout available in languages other than English?
Yes, the Dvorak layout has been adapted for various languages, including Spanish, German, French, and more.
11. Will I be able to use Dvorak on any computer I use, or will I need to change it each time?
You’ll need to change the keyboard layout on each computer you use. However, most modern operating systems make it easy to switch between keyboard layouts when needed.
12. Can I customize the Dvorak layout to fit my own preferences?
Yes, some operating systems allow you to customize the keyboard layout to better suit your needs and preferences.