How to change your keyboard layout Windows 10?

Do you find yourself typing on a keyboard that doesn’t match your preferred layout? Whether you need to type in a different language or simply want a different layout, Windows 10 allows you to easily change your keyboard layout. In this article, we will discuss various methods to help you switch your keyboard layout in Windows 10.
Method 1: Using the Language Bar
One simple method to change your keyboard layout in Windows 10 is by utilizing the Language bar. Here’s how to do it:
1. Right-click on the taskbar.
2. Select “Show touch keyboard button” from the context menu.
3. Click on the newly appeared touch keyboard icon, positioned on the bottom-right corner of your screen.
4. A virtual keyboard will appear onscreen. Click on the language abbreviation displayed.
5. Select the desired keyboard layout from the list.
Method 2: Using the Settings App
Another way to change your keyboard layout is by using the Settings app. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu and click on the “Settings” gear icon.
2. In the Settings window, select “Time & Language”.
3. Click on “Language” in the left sidebar.
4. In the “Preferred languages” section, click on the language you want to change the keyboard layout for.
5. Click on “Options”.
6. Under the “Keyboards” section, click on “Add a keyboard”.
7. Choose the keyboard layout you prefer from the list.
Method 3: Using the Control Panel
You can also change your keyboard layout through the Control Panel. Here’s how:
1. Press the Windows key + X and select “Control Panel” from the menu.
2. In the Control Panel window, click on “Clock and Region”.
3. Select “Region” and then click on “Change keyboards or other input methods”.
4. In the “Text Services and Input Languages” window, click on “Change keyboards”.
5. In the “Installed services” section, click on “Add”.
6. Select the desired language from the list and expand it to choose the specific keyboard layout.
7. Click “OK” to add the new keyboard layout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: How do I know which keyboard layout I am using?
Windows 10 usually displays the current keyboard layout in the taskbar, near the clock. You can also check the layout in the Language settings.
Q2: How can I switch between multiple keyboard layouts quickly?
If you have multiple keyboard layouts installed, you can press the Windows key + Spacebar to cycle through them.
Q3: Can I set specific keyboard shortcuts to change the layout?
Yes, you can assign specific keyboard shortcuts to switch between different layouts. Go to the Language settings, select the desired layout, click on “Options”, and look for the “Input method” shortcuts.
Q4: How can I remove a keyboard layout that I no longer need?
To remove a keyboard layout, go to the Language settings and click on “Options” for the specific language. Under the Keyboards section, click on the layout you want to remove, and then select “Remove”.
Q5: Can I change the physical keys on my keyboard to match the new layout?
Unfortunately, you cannot physically change the keys on your keyboard. However, you can use keyboard stickers or keyboard covers with the layout corresponding to your desired changes.
Q6: Will changing the keyboard layout affect my existing documents?
Changing the keyboard layout won’t affect the content of your existing documents. It only impacts how you input text.
Q7: Does Windows 10 support all keyboard layouts?
Windows 10 supports a wide range of keyboard layouts, including both common and less commonly used layouts.
Q8: Can I add keyboard layouts for languages that are not installed on my computer?
Yes, you can add keyboard layouts for languages that are not currently installed on your computer.
Q9: How can I add emoji support to my keyboard layout?
Emoji support can be added by selecting a keyboard style that includes emoji, such as the touch keyboard or an emoji-specific keyboard layout.
Q10: Can I customize the layout of my keyboard?
Windows 10 doesn’t offer extensive customization options for keyboard layouts, but you can create a custom layout using third-party software.
Q11: Will changing my keyboard layout affect my typing speed?
Initially, changing your keyboard layout may slow you down as you adjust to the new placement of keys. However, with practice, your typing speed will likely improve.
Q12: Do I need administrator privileges to change my keyboard layout?
No, you don’t need administrator privileges to change your keyboard layout on Windows 10. The process can be done by any user.