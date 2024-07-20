How to change your keyboard language mac?

Are you using a Mac and want to change your keyboard language? Whether you need to type in multiple languages or prefer a different layout, adjusting the keyboard language on your Mac is an easy process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the keyboard language on your Mac, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Change Your Keyboard Language on Mac
To change your keyboard language on a Mac, follow these simple steps:
1. Click on the Apple menu located on the top left corner of your screen.
2. From the drop-down menu, select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. From the tabs available, select the “Input Sources” tab.
5. On the left-hand side of the window, you will find a list of available keyboard languages. To add a new language, click on the “+” icon at the bottom left corner of the list.
6. Choose the language you want to add from the list that appears. You can search for the language using the search bar or browse through the categories on the left.
7. Once you have selected the language, click on the “Add” button.
8. You can rearrange the languages based on your preference by dragging them up or down in the list.
9. To switch between languages, you can either use the language menu in the top menu bar or set a keyboard shortcut for quick access. Both options can be found at the bottom of the “Input Sources” tab.
10. If you want to remove a language that you no longer need, select it from the list on the left and click on the “-” button at the bottom left corner of the list.
That’s it! You have successfully changed your keyboard language on your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How many keyboard languages can I add on my Mac?
On Mac, you can add as many keyboard languages as you need.
2. Can I have different keyboard languages for different users on my Mac?
Yes, each user on a Mac can have their own set of keyboard languages.
3. Can I use a specific keyboard shortcut to switch between languages?
Certainly! You can set up a custom keyboard shortcut to quickly switch between languages.
4. Will changing the keyboard language affect the physical layout of my keyboard?
No, changing the keyboard language on Mac only affects the software input language, not the physical layout of your keyboard.
5. Can I have a different language for each application?
Yes, macOS allows you to set a specific keyboard language for individual applications.
6. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing documents and files?
No, changing the keyboard language will not modify your existing documents or files.
7. Can I add languages that use non-Latin characters?
Absolutely! Mac supports a wide range of languages with different character sets.
8. How do I know which keyboard layout to choose for a specific language?
You can try different keyboard layouts and select the one that matches your preferences or consult language-specific resources for guidance.
9. Can I remove a keyboard language without losing my settings?
Yes, removing a keyboard language will not affect your settings. You can always add it back later if needed.
10. Will changing the keyboard language impact the autocorrect feature?
No, autocorrect and spellcheck features are independent of the keyboard language and will work regardless of the selected language.
11. Can I use third-party keyboards on my Mac?
Yes, macOS supports a variety of third-party keyboard options that can be added through the Mac App Store.
12. Can I switch the language of my system menus and dialog boxes?
Yes, you can change the language of your system menus and dialog boxes by modifying the system language preference in the “Language & Region” section of System Preferences.
Now that you know how to change your keyboard language on Mac, you can easily switch between different languages and layouts to suit your needs and preferences.