How to Change Your Hertz on Your Monitor
Your monitor’s refresh rate, commonly referred to as Hertz (Hz), determines how many times per second the screen updates its display. It plays a crucial role in providing a smooth visual experience while using your computer. Changing the monitor’s hertz may be necessary in certain situations, such as when you want to enhance gaming performance or reduce eye strain. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your monitor’s hertz, helping you optimize your viewing experience.
**How to Change Your Hertz on Your Monitor?**
To change the hertz on your monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. Right-click on your desktop background and select “Display settings.”
2. Scroll down to the “Advanced display settings” link and click on it.
3. In the new window that opens up, click on the “Display adapter properties for Display #” (the number will vary depending on the number of monitors connected to your system).
4. Within the adapter properties window, navigate to the “Monitor” tab.
5. Under the “Monitor Settings” section, look for the “Screen refresh rate” dropdown menu.
6. Click on the dropdown menu and choose the desired hertz value from the available options.
7. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
By following these steps, you will be able to modify the refresh rate (hertz) of your monitor.
What hertz value is best for me?
The optimal hertz value depends on the capabilities of your monitor and your personal requirements. Generally, a higher hertz value provides a smoother visual experience, making it ideal for gaming or watching videos. However, not all monitors support higher hertz values. It’s important to check your monitor’s specifications to ensure compatibility before selecting an optimal hertz value.
Will changing the hertz improve gaming performance?
Yes, changing the hertz to a higher value can enhance gaming performance by allowing the screen to update more frequently, resulting in smoother gameplay and reduced motion blur.
How can I determine my monitor’s current hertz?
To check your monitor’s current hertz, follow the initial steps of the process mentioned above, leading up to the “Monitor” tab. There you will find the current hertz value in the “Screen refresh rate” dropdown menu.
Can I set different hertz values for multiple monitors?
Yes, you can set different hertz values for different monitors connected to your system. Simply select the desired monitor from the “Display adapter properties for Display #” dropdown menu and adjust the hertz value accordingly.
Why is my monitor’s hertz option grayed out?
If your monitor’s hertz option is grayed out, it means that your monitor does not support higher hertz values. You may need to upgrade your monitor if you wish to use a higher refresh rate.
Can changing the hertz damage my monitor?
No, changing the hertz will not damage your monitor. Manufacturers design monitors to support specific hertz values, and you can only select from those supported values within the provided range.
Why does my screen flicker after changing the hertz?
Flickering can occur if you set your hertz to an unsupported value. Revert to the previous hertz setting or choose a different value within the supported range to resolve the issue.
Can I use a custom hertz value that is not listed?
Usually, the hertz values listed are the ones supported by your monitor. However, some display drivers allow you to set custom hertz values. If you have such an option, ensure that your monitor can handle the custom value before making any changes.
Do I need a specific HDMI or DisplayPort cable for higher hertz?
Yes, to achieve higher hertz values, you need to use an HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 (or later) cable, depending on the capabilities of your monitor. Older cables may not support the required bandwidth for higher refresh rates.
Why can’t I see any changes after adjusting the hertz?
If you don’t notice any changes after adjusting the hertz, it might be because your system or the application you’re using is restricting the refresh rate. Check your graphics card settings or the application’s video settings to ensure the desired hertz value is enabled.
How can I reduce eye strain by adjusting the hertz?
By increasing the refresh rate (hertz), your monitor updates the screen more frequently, resulting in reduced flickering and less eye strain. Choose the highest hertz value supported by your monitor to minimize eye fatigue during extended computer use.
What should I do if I have changed the hertz and my screen goes black?
If your screen goes black after changing the hertz, your monitor might not support the new value or have trouble synchronizing with your graphics card. Wait for 15-20 seconds, and your system should revert to the previous setting.