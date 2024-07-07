How to change Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts?

Do you find yourself frequently using certain functions or applications on your Windows 10 computer? If so, customizing keyboard shortcuts can greatly enhance your productivity and make your computing experience more efficient. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing keyboard shortcuts on Windows 10.
The Importance of Keyboard Shortcuts
Keyboard shortcuts provide quick access to various features, applications, and functions on your computer. Instead of navigating through menus or searching for specific options, you can simply press a combination of keys to perform tasks instantly. By changing or creating new keyboard shortcuts, you can tailor your Windows 10 experience to suit your unique preferences and needs.
Steps to Change Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts
Changing keyboard shortcuts on Windows 10 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to modify shortcuts to your liking:
Step 1: Open the Settings Menu
Click on the “Start” menu located at the bottom left corner of your screen. From the menu, select “Settings” which is represented by a gear icon.
Step 2: Access the Keyboard Settings
In the Settings menu, click on “Devices” to open the device settings. From the left-hand side panel, select “Keyboard”.
Step 3: Modify Keyboard Shortcuts
In the Keyboard settings, scroll down to find the “Advanced keyboard settings” link and click on it. This will open a new window where you can customize various keyboard-related options.
Step 4: Change Shortcut Assignments
Under the “Advanced keyboard settings” window, you will find the option to “Input language hotkeys”. Click on it to access the next window where you can change the shortcut assignments.
Step 5: Edit or Create Keyboard Shortcuts
In the “Text Services and Input Languages” window, click on the “Change Key Sequence” button. Here, you can either edit existing keyboard shortcuts or create new ones by selecting the desired function or application and choosing the key combination you prefer.
Step 6: Apply the Changes
Once you have made the necessary modifications to your keyboard shortcuts, click on the “OK” button to save and apply the changes. You can close all the settings windows, and your new keyboard shortcuts will be active.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I revert back to the default keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can easily revert back to the default keyboard shortcuts by following the same steps and selecting the default assignments provided by Windows.
2. Can I assign a single key as a keyboard shortcut?
No, Windows 10 does not allow the assignment of a single key as a keyboard shortcut. You need to use combinations of keys.
3. Can I use the function keys (F1, F2, etc.) as keyboard shortcuts?
Yes, you can use function keys as part of your keyboard shortcuts by combining them with other keys on your keyboard.
4. Can I create keyboard shortcuts to open specific applications?
Yes, you can create keyboard shortcuts to open specific applications by selecting the desired function from the “Change Key Sequence” window and choosing the desired key combination.
5. Can I assign keyboard shortcuts to perform actions within applications?
Keyboard shortcuts can be assigned to perform actions within applications only if the application allows customization of shortcuts. Not all applications have this feature.
6. Can I create different keyboard shortcuts for different user accounts?
Yes, you can create different keyboard shortcuts for different user accounts. Each account can have its own set of customized shortcuts.
7. Will changing keyboard shortcuts affect the overall system performance?
No, changing keyboard shortcuts does not affect the overall system performance. It only modifies the way you access certain functions or applications.
8. Can I use keyboard shortcuts on external keyboards?
Yes, you can use keyboard shortcuts on external keyboards as long as they are compatible with your Windows 10 device.
9. How can I remember all the keyboard shortcuts I have customized?
To remember all the customized keyboard shortcuts, you can create a cheat sheet or a document where you list all the shortcuts for easy reference.
10. Can I delete a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can delete a keyboard shortcut by selecting the desired function from the “Change Key Sequence” window and clicking on the “Remove” button.
11. Are there any restrictions on which keys I can use for keyboard shortcuts?
While most keys on your keyboard can be used for shortcuts, there are some exceptions, such as the Windows key, which is used for system-level functions.
12. Can I create shortcuts to switch between different input languages?
Yes, you can create shortcuts to switch between different input languages by selecting the desired language from the “Change Key Sequence” window and assigning a key combination.