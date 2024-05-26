How to change Windows 10 keyboard language?

If you use multiple languages on your Windows 10 computer, it is essential to know how to change the keyboard language to ensure smooth typing. Luckily, Windows 10 provides a user-friendly interface to switch between different keyboard languages effortlessly. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of changing the keyboard language on Windows 10.
Step 1: Open Language Settings
To begin, open the Language settings in Windows 10. You can do this by clicking on the Windows Start button and navigating to the “Settings” icon (shaped like a gear).
Step 2: Access the Language Options
Once you are in the Settings menu, select the “Time & Language” option. This will open a new window with various options related to time, language, and region.
Step 3: Select the Preferred Language
In the Time & Language menu, choose the “Language” tab from the left-hand side. Here, you will see the currently selected language as well as any additional languages you may have already installed on your computer.
Step 4: Add New Language
To add a new language, click on the “Add a language” button. A list of available languages will be displayed. Scroll through the list or use the search bar to find the language you wish to add. Click on it to select and then click the “Next” button to continue.
Step 5: Install Language Features
Windows 10 will now show you the available features for the selected language. You can choose to install specific language features, such as handwriting recognition or speech support. Select the desired features and click the “Install” button.
Step 6: Set the Preferred Keyboard Language
After the language is installed, go back to the Language settings and select the language you just added from the list. Click on the “Options” button next to the language.
How do I change the keyboard language on Windows 10?
FAQs:
1. How many languages can I add on Windows 10?
You can add multiple languages on Windows 10. There is no specific limit to the number of languages you can install.
2. Can I switch between keyboard languages using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, once you have added multiple keyboard languages, you can switch between them using the Windows key + Spacebar shortcut.
3. Can I remove a language after adding it?
Yes, you can remove a language by going to the Language settings, selecting the language, and clicking on “Remove.”
4. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing files?
Changing the keyboard language does not affect your existing files. It only changes the input method for typing in different languages.
5. Can I customize the keyboard layout for each language?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard layout for each language by clicking on the “Options” button next to the selected language and choosing the desired layout.
6. How can I switch the input language using the taskbar?
To switch the input language using the taskbar, you can click on the input language icon on the taskbar and select the desired language from the dropdown menu.
7. Can I set different languages for different user accounts on my computer?
Yes, you can set different languages for different user accounts on your computer. Each user can have their own language preferences.
8. Can I type in multiple languages at the same time?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to type in multiple languages at the same time. You can easily switch between languages while typing.
9. How do I add a language pack that is not listed?
If the language you want to add is not listed, you can download language packs from the Microsoft website and install them manually.
10. Will changing the keyboard language affect my keyboard shortcuts?
Changing the keyboard language does not affect your keyboard shortcuts. Keyboard shortcuts remain the same regardless of the selected language.
11. Can I add a language without installing additional features?
Yes, you can add a language without installing additional features. Simply select the desired language and click the “Next” button without selecting any additional features.
12. Can I change the display language of Windows 10 through the Language settings?
Yes, you can change the display language of Windows 10 through the Language settings. However, it is a separate process from changing the keyboard language.