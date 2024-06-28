How to change WiFi password in macbook?

Whether you’ve recently changed your WiFi password or want to update it for security reasons, changing your WiFi password in a MacBook is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to modify your WiFi password and ensure the safety of your network.
Step 1: Open System Preferences
Open the Apple menu by clicking on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your screen. From the drop-down menu, select “System Preferences” to access various settings on your MacBook.
Step 2: Choose Network Preferences
Within the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Network” icon. This will open your network settings.
Step 3: Select Your WiFi Network
In the left-hand sidebar of the Network window, you will find a list of network connections. Choose your WiFi network from this list by clicking on it.
Step 4: Click on “Advanced”
Once you have selected your WiFi network, click on the “Advanced” button at the bottom right of the Network window. This will bring up additional settings for your WiFi network.
Step 5: Change WiFi Password
In the Advanced settings, navigate to the “WiFi” tab. Here, you will find a list of preferred networks. Locate your WiFi network and click on it to select it. Then click on the “-” (minus) button to remove the network from your list.
How to rejoin your WiFi network?
To rejoin your WiFi network after removing it, simply click on the “+” (plus) button in the WiFi tab of the Advanced settings. Select your WiFi network from the list and click “Add.”
What if I don’t see the Advanced button?
If you are unable to locate the Advanced button, it may be because you are not currently connected to a WiFi network. Connect to your WiFi network first, and then the Advanced button will become visible.
Can I change WiFi password without removing the network?
No, in order to change your WiFi password, you need to remove the network from your preferred list and then re-add it with the new password.
What if I have multiple WiFi networks?
If you have multiple WiFi networks listed under preferred networks, make sure to select the correct one that you want to change the password for.
Will changing the WiFi password affect other devices?
Yes, changing the WiFi password will disconnect all devices currently connected to the network. These other devices will need to reconnect using the new password.
What if I forget the new WiFi password?
If you forget the new WiFi password, you can always reset your router to its default factory settings. However, this will erase all customizations made to your router.
Can I change the WiFi password through the router’s settings?
Yes, you can change the WiFi password directly through your router’s settings. However, the process can vary depending on the router brand and model.
Do I need administrative privileges to change the WiFi password?
Yes, you will need administrative privileges on your MacBook to change the WiFi password.
How often should I change my WiFi password?
It is recommended to change your WiFi password periodically to enhance the security of your network. Many experts suggest changing it every three to six months.
What if my WiFi network does not appear in the preferred networks list?
If your WiFi network does not appear in the preferred networks list, it means your MacBook has not connected to that network before. Connect to the network manually, and it will then appear in the list.
Changing your WiFi password on a MacBook is crucial for safeguarding your network from unauthorized access. By following these simple steps, you can easily modify your WiFi password and ensure the security of your wireless connection. Remember to update the password on all your devices connected to the WiFi network to maintain uninterrupted access.