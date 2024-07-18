How to change which hard drive to boot from?

Changing which hard drive to boot from is a common task for users who have multiple operating systems installed on their computer or want to switch between different drives. By changing the boot order in the BIOS settings, you can prioritize which hard drive will be used to start up your system. Here’s how to do it:
1. Restart your computer
Save any work you have open and restart your computer. You’ll need to access the BIOS settings during the boot-up process.
2. Access the BIOS settings
During the boot-up process, you’ll need to press a specific key to access the BIOS settings. This key is usually displayed on the screen, but common keys include F2, F10, Del, or Esc. Press the key repeatedly until you enter the BIOS menu.
3. Navigate to the Boot menu
Once you’re in the BIOS menu, navigate to the Boot menu. This menu will have options for changing the boot order of your hard drives.
4. Change the boot order
Within the Boot menu, you’ll see a list of devices that your computer can boot from. Use the arrow keys to select the hard drive you want to boot from first, then move it to the top of the list. This will prioritize that drive for booting.
5. Save your changes
After changing the boot order, be sure to save your changes before exiting the BIOS settings. This is typically done by navigating to the Exit menu and selecting the option to save changes and exit.
6. Restart your computer
Once you’ve saved your changes and exited the BIOS settings, restart your computer. It will now boot from the hard drive you have selected as the first in the boot order.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the boot order without accessing the BIOS settings?
No, changing the boot order requires accessing the BIOS settings during the boot-up process.
2. Will changing the boot order affect my data on the hard drives?
No, changing the boot order will only affect which hard drive your computer boots from. It will not impact the data stored on the drives.
3. How can I access the BIOS settings on a Windows computer?
Pressing keys like F2, F10, Del, or Esc during the boot-up process will allow you to access the BIOS settings on a Windows computer.
4. Can I change the boot order to boot from a USB drive?
Yes, you can change the boot order to prioritize booting from a USB drive if needed.
5. What should I do if I’m not sure which hard drive to prioritize?
If you’re unsure which hard drive to boot from, prioritize the drive that contains the operating system you use most frequently.
6. Why would I need to change the boot order on my computer?
Changing the boot order allows you to choose which operating system or drive to boot from, useful for dual-boot setups or troubleshooting purposes.
7. Can I set the boot order to automatically switch between hard drives?
Some BIOS settings allow you to set a default boot drive, but automatic switching between drives isn’t a standard feature.
8. What should I do if my computer doesn’t boot after changing the boot order?
If your computer doesn’t boot after changing the boot order, revisit the BIOS settings and ensure the correct drive is selected as the primary boot device.
9. Is it possible to change the boot order on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can change the boot order on a Mac computer by accessing the Startup Disk preferences in System Preferences.
10. How often should I change the boot order on my computer?
You only need to change the boot order when you want to boot from a different hard drive or switch between operating systems.
11. Can changing the boot order improve my computer’s performance?
Changing the boot order itself won’t directly impact your computer’s performance, but it can help you optimize your system for specific tasks or configurations.
12. Should I change the boot order if my computer is running slowly?
If your computer is running slowly, changing the boot order is unlikely to directly address performance issues. Consider other factors like software optimization or hardware upgrades.