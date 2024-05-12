How to change whatsapp keyboard language in samsung?

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, connecting people from all over the world. With its multi-language support, you can communicate with friends and family who speak different languages. However, if you’re using a Samsung device and want to change the WhatsApp keyboard language, you might find it a bit confusing. Don’t worry! In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to change your WhatsApp keyboard language on a Samsung device.
The Solution: Changing WhatsApp Keyboard Language on Samsung
To change the WhatsApp keyboard language on your Samsung device, follow these steps:
1. Open WhatsApp: Launch the WhatsApp application by tapping on its icon from your app drawer.
2. Access the Settings: Once you’re in the WhatsApp interface, locate the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on it to open the drop-down menu.
3. Go to Settings: From the drop-down menu, select “Settings” to access the WhatsApp settings page.
4. Navigate to Chats: On the settings page, you’ll find several options. Tap on “Chats” to proceed.
5. Select Chat Backup: Inside the ‘Chats’ menu, you’ll find various options related to chats, media, and backups. Tap on “Chat backup.”
6. Click on the Keyboard: Once you’re in the Chat Backup settings, locate the “Keyboard” option. Tap on it to change your keyboard settings.
7. Choose Your Preferred Language: In the Keyboard settings, you’ll find a list of available languages. Scroll through the list and select your preferred language for WhatsApp. If the language you desire isn’t listed, you can add it by clicking on the “+” symbol.
8. Apply the Changes: After selecting your desired language or adding a new one, tap on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the WhatsApp keyboard language on your Samsung device. Now you can enjoy chatting in your preferred language.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I add a new language to my Samsung device?
To add a new language to your Samsung device, go to Settings > General Management > Language & Input > Language > Add Language.
2. Will changing the WhatsApp keyboard language affect other apps on my Samsung device?
No, changing the WhatsApp keyboard language will only affect the language settings within the WhatsApp application.
3. Can I change the WhatsApp keyboard language on an iPhone?
Yes, you can change the WhatsApp keyboard language on an iPhone by following similar steps within the WhatsApp settings.
4. How do I switch between different languages while typing on WhatsApp?
The keyboard on your Samsung device should allow you to switch between languages by pressing and holding the space bar.
5. Can I have multiple languages enabled for WhatsApp?
Yes, you can have multiple languages enabled for WhatsApp. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to add and select multiple languages.
6. Will changing the WhatsApp keyboard language affect my existing chats?
No, changing the WhatsApp keyboard language will not affect your existing chats. It will only change the language settings for future conversations.
7. Does WhatsApp support all languages?
WhatsApp supports a wide range of languages, but the availability may vary based on your device and region.
8. How can I add an emoji keyboard to my Samsung device?
To add an emoji keyboard to your Samsung device, go to Settings > General Management > Language & Input > On-screen keyboard > Samsung Keyboard > Smart typing > Keyboard layout and feedback > Customize keyboard layout.
9. Can I set the keyboard language to automatically change based on the recipient’s language?
No, the keyboard language settings on WhatsApp do not have an automatic language change option based on the recipient’s language.
10. How often can I change the WhatsApp keyboard language?
You can change the WhatsApp keyboard language as often as you like. The process is simple and can be done anytime.
11. Can I use an external keyboard with WhatsApp?
Yes, you can use an external keyboard with WhatsApp on your Samsung device. Simply connect your external keyboard using the appropriate method (e.g., Bluetooth or USB) and start typing.
12. Why can’t I find the WhatsApp keyboard language option on my Samsung device?
If you cannot find the WhatsApp keyboard language option, make sure that you have the latest version of the WhatsApp application installed on your Samsung device. If the issue persists, try restarting your device or reinstalling WhatsApp.