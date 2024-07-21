How to change what monitor apex is on?

Are you a dedicated gamer who wants to enhance your gaming experience by playing Apex Legends on a specific monitor? Changing the monitor that Apex is displayed on is a common question among gamers, and luckily, the process is quite simple. In this article, we will guide you on how to change what monitor Apex is displayed on so that you can fully utilize your gaming setup.
Step 1: Check Your Monitor Setup
Before we dive into the steps on changing the monitor for Apex Legends, it’s essential to ensure that you have multiple monitors connected and properly set up.
Step 2: Adjust Windows Display Settings
To change the monitor Apex is displayed on, you need to adjust the Windows display settings. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Right-click on your desktop
Right-click on an empty area of your desktop to open a context menu.
2. Select “Display settings”
From the context menu, choose “Display settings” to open the Windows display settings page.
3. Identify the monitors
On the display settings page, you will see a visual representation of the connected monitors. Each monitor will be labeled with a number to identify it.
4. Rearrange the monitors
Drag and drop the numbered monitors in the display settings page to rearrange them according to your desired order. This step will determine which monitor Apex Legends will be displayed on.
5. Select the primary monitor
To ensure Apex Legends launches on your preferred monitor, click on the monitor you want to set as the primary display. Then scroll down and check the box that says “Make this my main display.”
6. Apply the changes
Once you have arranged the monitors and chosen your primary display, click the “Apply” button to save the changes. Apex Legends will now launch on your desired monitor.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the monitor on which Apex Legends is displayed.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the monitor for other games as well?
Yes, you can change the monitor for other games using the same Windows display settings method.
2. Why is my game still launching on the wrong monitor?
Ensure that you have properly set the desired monitor as the primary display and restart the game.
3. Can I switch the monitor while the game is running?
Unfortunately, you cannot switch the monitor while the game is running. You need to close and relaunch the game after making the monitor changes.
4. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to swap monitors quickly?
Windows does not offer built-in keyboard shortcuts for swapping monitors. However, you can explore third-party software that provides this functionality.
5. What if my monitor does not appear in the display settings?
Make sure your monitor is properly connected and recognized by your computer. Try disconnecting and reconnecting the cables or updating your graphics drivers.
6. Can I set up different monitor configurations for different games?
Yes, you can set up different monitor configurations for different games by adjusting the display settings before launching each game.
7. Will changing the monitor affect game performance?
No, changing the monitor will not directly affect game performance. However, ensure that your desired monitor has the appropriate resolution and refresh rate for optimal gaming experience.
8. How can I identify my monitors in the display settings?
Each monitor will be labeled with a number in the Windows display settings. You can identify them based on their numerical order.
9. Can I extend the display across multiple monitors?
Yes, you can extend your display across multiple monitors using the Windows display settings. This allows you to have a larger gaming workspace.
10. Is changing the monitor settings reversible?
Yes, you can easily revert the monitor settings to their previous configuration by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
11. Can I play Apex Legends on multiple monitors?
Apex Legends does not officially support a multi-monitor setup. However, you can still extend your display and have other applications or resources displayed on the secondary monitor while playing the game on the primary monitor.
12. How do I know if my graphics card supports multiple monitors?
Most modern graphics cards support multiple monitors. Check the specifications of your graphics card or visit the manufacturer’s website for information about its multi-monitor capabilities.
By following these steps, you can easily change the monitor Apex Legends is displayed on and enjoy an immersive gaming experience. Ensure that you have the right monitor as the primary display and keep exploring various monitor configurations to match your gaming preferences.