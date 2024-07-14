How to change what monitor an app opens on?

Are you tired of constantly rearranging your windows and dragging applications from one monitor to another? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that there are simple ways to set your preferred monitor for any application to open on. Whether you have a dual-monitor setup or even more, this article will guide you through the process of changing which monitor an app opens on, allowing for a more customized and efficient workflow.
Method 1: Using the Native Windows Display Settings
Most operating systems, including Windows, provide built-in options to manage display settings effectively. To change what monitor an app opens on, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open Display Settings
Right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Display settings.” Alternatively, you can open the Settings app and navigate to “System” and then “Display.”
Step 2: Identify Your Monitors
The Display Settings screen will show all connected monitors and their layout representations. Identify each monitor by number or name, which will help in the next step.
Step 3: Drag and Drop the App
Now, drag and drop the app window to the desired monitor. For example, if you want the app to open on Monitor 2, drag the app window to the right in the display layout.
Step 4: Save Changes
Click on the “Apply” button to save your changes. From now on, the app should always open on your preferred monitor.
Method 2: Utilizing Third-Party Applications
If the native options provided by your operating system are insufficient, you can opt for third-party utilities to enhance your display management capabilities. Here are a couple of popular applications that can help you change what monitor an app opens on and offer additional features:
1. DisplayFusion: This utility allows you to set rules for applications, enabling you to determine which monitor they should open on automatically.
2. Actual Multiple Monitors: With this software, you can define individual settings for each application, specifying on which monitor it should open.
These third-party tools often provide advanced features along with the ability to manage window positioning and configure various display options, making them suitable for power users or those looking for more extensive customization.
FAQs
1. How do I know which monitor is my primary?
To identify which monitor is your primary display, go to the Display Settings and look for the monitor with the label “Primary display” or the one with the taskbar.
2. Can I choose the monitor an app opens on for both startup and when launched through a shortcut?
Yes, setting the monitor preferences through the methods described above will apply regardless of how the application is launched.
3. What if an app consistently opens on the wrong monitor?
Try switching the display connections (e.g., HDMI, DVI, or VGA ports) or changing the port where the monitors are connected. Additionally, double-check that the monitors are identified correctly in your display settings.
4. Can I set different apps to open on specific monitors?
By using third-party software like DisplayFusion or Actual Multiple Monitors, you can define specific rules for different applications to open on designated monitors.
5. Will changing the monitor an app opens on affect other apps?
No, changing the monitor for one app will not affect the behavior or position of other apps.
6. Do I need to change the monitor preferences every time I open an app?
Once you have set the monitor preferences for an app, they should persist each time you launch the application.
7. What should I do if an app doesn’t save the monitor changes?
Restart your computer after making the changes to ensure they are applied correctly. If the issue persists, consider updating your graphics drivers and trying again.
8. Can I change what monitor an app opens on for full-screen mode?
Most applications will open on the monitor they were last used on, regardless of the operating mode.
9. Does changing the primary monitor affect app positioning?
No, changing the primary monitor only affects which display the taskbar and system notifications appear on. App positioning can still be modified individually.
10. Is it possible to have apps open on multiple monitors simultaneously?
No, each app can only be active on one monitor at a time, but you can easily move or clone them across displays.
11. Can I set an app to open on a monitor that is disconnected or turned off?
Applications will typically open on the main display or the last monitor they were used on. If a specific monitor is disconnected or off, the app will open once that display becomes available.
12. Do these methods work on macOS or Linux?
While the native options may differ slightly, both macOS and Linux operating systems provide methods to manage display settings and change what monitor an app opens on. Additionally, there may be third-party applications available that offer similar functionality.