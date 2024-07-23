How to change what monitor a game is on?

If you have multiple monitors connected to your computer, you might face the issue of games launching on the wrong screen. This can be frustrating, especially if you want to enjoy your gaming experience on a specific monitor. Thankfully, there are several methods to resolve this issue and change what monitor a game is displayed on. In this article, we will explore those solutions and guide you through the process.
Method 1: Adjusting Game Display Settings
One of the simplest ways to change what monitor a game is on is by adjusting the display settings within the game itself. Many modern games offer this option to address multi-monitor setups. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Launch the game and navigate to the settings or options menu.
2. Look for a display or video section within the settings menu.
3. Locate the option that allows you to choose the display monitor for the game.
4. Select the desired monitor from the available options.
5. Apply the changes and restart the game if required.
The specific steps to change the game display settings may vary depending on the game you are playing, but generally, you should be able to find the display or monitor selection option within the game’s settings menu.
Method 2: Adjusting Windows Display Settings
If the game you are playing does not have an in-game option to change the display monitor, you can try adjusting the Windows display settings. Here’s how:
1. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings.”
2. Scroll down and locate the “Multiple displays” section.
3. Click on the drop-down menu under “Display” and choose the desired monitor where you want the game to appear.
4. Scroll further and click on the “Graphics settings” link.
5. In the new window, click on “Browse” and locate the game’s executable file (.exe).
6. Select the executable file and click “Add.”
7. After adding the game, click on it and choose “Options.”
8. In the Options menu, select “High performance” and click “Save.”
Adjusting the Windows display settings can override the game’s default monitor settings, forcing it to run on the desired monitor.
Method 3: Disconnect Other Monitors
If the previous methods don’t work or seem inconvenient, you can simply disconnect the monitors you don’t want the game to appear on. By disconnecting the unwanted monitors, you ensure that the game launches only on the desired display.
FAQs:
1. How can I identify which monitor a game is currently running on?
To identify the monitor a game is currently running on, press the Windows key + P. Windows will display a pop-up showing the different display options. The selected option will be the monitor the game is currently running on.
2. Can I change which monitor a game is on while it’s running?
No, you cannot change the monitor a game is displayed on while it is running. You will need to close and relaunch the game after making any display setting changes.
3. Will changing the game’s monitor affect other programs running on my computer?
No, changing the monitor settings for a game should not affect the display of other programs running on your computer. The changes are usually specific to the game you are modifying.
4. Can I set a default monitor for all games?
Unfortunately, setting a default monitor for all games is not possible. Each game’s display settings need to be adjusted individually.
5. Why do some games not have display settings to change the monitor?
Some older games might lack the option to change the monitor because multi-monitor setups were less common when they were developed. In such cases, adjusting the Windows display settings can be a viable alternative.
6. How can I switch my primary monitor?
To switch your primary monitor, go to the Windows “Display settings” and drag the taskbar to the desired monitor. Then, select “Make this my main display” under the “Multiple displays” section.
7. Can I use a third-party software to change the monitor for a game?
Yes, several third-party software applications are available that can assist with changing the monitor for a game. Examples include Dual Monitor Tools, Actual Multiple Monitors, and DisplayFusion.
8. Is it possible to have a game span across multiple monitors?
Yes, some games support multi-monitor setups and offer options to span the game across several displays. However, this capability depends on the individual game’s graphics settings.
9. How can I mirror a game on multiple monitors?
To mirror a game on multiple monitors, you can enable the “Duplicate” display mode in Windows. This setting will ensure that all screens display the same content simultaneously.
10. Can I change the monitor for a game on a console?
No, the ability to change the monitor for a game is primarily limited to computer systems. Consoles, such as PlayStation and Xbox, do not provide this functionality.
11. Why does my game launch on the wrong monitor after each update?
Sometimes, game updates can reset display settings to default, causing the game to launch on the wrong monitor. In such cases, you need to readjust the settings following the appropriate method mentioned above.
12. Can I change the monitor for games on a Mac?
Yes, the process for changing the monitor for games on a Mac is similar to that on Windows. You can adjust the game display settings or modify the system preferences to control which monitor the game appears on.