**How to change what monitor a game is on Steam?**
If you are a gaming enthusiast, you might have faced situations where a game launches on the wrong monitor. This can be frustrating, especially if you have multiple monitors set up. Thankfully, with Steam, the popular gaming platform, changing the monitor a game launches on is a relatively simple task. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to change what monitor a game is on Steam.
Before we proceed, please ensure that you have the latest version of Steam installed on your computer. Here’s how you can change the monitor a game is on:
1. **Launch Steam and navigate to your library:** Open the Steam client on your computer and click on the “Library” tab located at the top of the window. This will display a list of all the games you have in your Steam library.
2. **Right-click on the game you want to modify:** Find the game you want to change the monitor for, right-click on its name, and select “Properties” from the contextual menu. A new window will appear with various tabs.
3. **Go to the “General” tab:** In the properties window, you will see several tabs at the top. Click on the “General” tab to access the general settings for the selected game.
4. **Click on “Set Launch Options”:** Once you are in the “General” tab, click on the “Set Launch Options” button. This will open a text field where you can enter specific commands.
5. **Enter the command to change the monitor:** In the launch options text field, you need to add the command to change the monitor. The command you need to enter is **”-adapter X”** (without the quotes), where X represents the number of the monitor you want the game to launch on. The monitor numbers typically start from 0, so if you want the game to launch on the second monitor, enter **”-adapter 1″**. Make sure to leave a space before the command.
6. **Save the changes and launch the game:** After entering the appropriate command, click on “OK” to save the changes. Now, whenever you launch the game from within Steam, it will launch on the desired monitor.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the monitor a game launches on using Steam. Enjoy your gaming experience on the desired screen!
FAQs:
1. Can I change the monitor a game is on if it is already running?
No, you need to configure the monitor settings before launching the game.
2. Is it possible to set different monitors for different games?
Yes, you can customize the monitor settings for each game individually by following the steps mentioned above.
3. What if I want the game to launch in fullscreen mode?
If you prefer to launch the game in fullscreen mode, you can add the **”-fullscreen”** command after the monitor command. For example, **”-adapter 1 -fullscreen”**.
4. Can I use multiple monitors for a game?
Yes, you can use multiple monitors for a game by extending your display across them. The game will launch on the monitor specified in the command, but you can still use the other monitors for additional displays or applications.
5. Will changing the monitor settings affect other games?
No, changing the monitor settings for a specific game will only apply to that particular game. Other games will continue to launch on the monitor they were previously set to.
6. Can I change the monitor settings for non-Steam games?
No, these instructions specifically apply to games within the Steam platform. For non-Steam games, you may need to adjust the monitor settings through the game’s own options or settings.
7. What happens if I enter an invalid monitor number?
If you enter an invalid monitor number that does not correspond to any of your connected monitors, the game will not launch and may display an error message. Make sure to enter the correct monitor number.
8. Can I change the monitor a game is on using a keyboard shortcut?
No, unfortunately, there is no built-in keyboard shortcut to change the monitor a game launches on in Steam. You would need to follow the steps mentioned above manually.
9. What if I want to revert back to the default monitor settings?
To revert back to the default monitor settings for a game, follow the same steps mentioned earlier, but instead of entering a monitor number, remove the **”-adapter X”** command from the launch options text field.
10. Will changing the monitor affect the game’s performance?
No, changing the monitor a game launches on will not directly affect its performance. The game’s performance is primarily determined by your computer’s hardware capabilities.
11. Can I change the monitor while in-game?
No, you cannot modify the monitor settings while the game is running. Make sure to configure the settings before launching the game.
12. Is it possible to change the monitor settings on a Mac?
Yes, you can modify the monitor settings for games on Steam using the same method mentioned above, regardless of whether you are using a Windows PC or a Mac.