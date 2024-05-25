How to change what hard drive Steam downloads to?
If you have multiple hard drives connected to your computer, you may want to change the drive on which Steam downloads its games and updates. Fortunately, this process is quite simple and can be done within the Steam client itself. Follow the steps below to change the download location:
1. Open your Steam client and log in to your account.
2. Click on the “Steam” tab in the top-left corner of the client.
3. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.
4. In the Settings window, click on the “Downloads” tab on the left side.
5. Look for the “Content Libraries” section and click on the “Steam Library Folders” button.
6. A new window will pop up showing the current installation folders. Click on the “Add Library Folder” button.
7. Choose the drive where you want your games to be downloaded and create a new folder for your Steam library.
8. Once you have created the new library folder, click on “Select” to confirm your choice.
9. You can now close the library folders window and go back to the Downloads tab in the Settings window.
10. In the “Steam Library Folders” section, you should now see the new library folder you created. Click on “Close” to save the changes.
11. Steam will now start downloading games and updates to the new drive you selected.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the download location for individual games on Steam?
Yes, you can change the download location for each game separately by right-clicking on the game in your library, selecting “Properties,” and then going to the “Local Files” tab.
2. Will changing the download location affect my currently installed games on Steam?
No, changing the download location will not affect the games you already have installed. It will only affect where new games and updates are downloaded to.
3. Can I move my existing Steam games to a different hard drive?
Yes, you can move your existing games to a different hard drive by using the “Move Install Folder” option in the game’s properties. This will allow you to select a new location for the game files.
4. Will changing the download location impact my game progress or save files?
No, changing the download location will not impact your game progress or save files. Your game data is stored separately from the installation files.
5. Can I change the download location back to the default drive?
Yes, you can always change the download location back to the default drive by following the same steps outlined above and selecting the original library folder.
6. What happens if I uninstall and reinstall Steam?
If you uninstall and reinstall Steam, you will need to set up your download location again after reinstalling the client. Your games and game files will not be affected as long as you reinstall Steam in the same location.
7. Can I have multiple download locations set up in Steam?
Yes, you can have multiple download locations set up in Steam by creating additional library folders in different drives. This allows you to choose where each game is installed.
8. Does changing the download location affect the download speed of my games?
Changing the download location should not affect the download speed of your games. The download speed is determined by your internet connection and Steam servers.
9. Can I change the download location while downloading a game on Steam?
No, you cannot change the download location of a game while it is currently downloading. You will need to pause the download, change the location, and then resume the download.
10. What if I run out of space on the drive where my games are downloading?
If you run out of space on the drive where your games are downloading, you can move some of the existing games to a different drive to free up space. Or you can change the download location to a drive with more space.
11. Can I change the download location on a Mac or Linux system?
Yes, you can change the download location on a Mac or Linux system by following a similar process within the Steam client. The steps may vary slightly, but the overall concept remains the same.
12. Will changing the download location affect Steam Workshop content?
Changing the download location should not affect Steam Workshop content. The Workshop content is linked to the game installation and should not be impacted by changing the download location.