How to change wallpaper on Windows laptop?

One of the simplest ways to personalize your Windows laptop is by changing its wallpaper. Whether you want to use a favorite photo, a captivating image, or a pre-installed theme, customizing your wallpaper can drastically enhance your overall computing experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your wallpaper step by step.
Step 1: Open the settings menu
To change your wallpaper on a Windows laptop, start by opening the settings menu. You can do this by clicking on the “Start” button located at the bottom left corner of your screen and then selecting the gear-shaped icon labeled “Settings.”
Step 2: Access the personalization settings
In the settings menu, locate and click on the option that says “Personalization.” This will take you to a new window where you can customize various aspects of your laptop, including the wallpaper.
Step 3: Choose the background settings
Within the personalization settings, select the “Background” tab from the left-hand sidebar. Here, you will find different options to change the wallpaper on your Windows laptop.
Step 4: Select a wallpaper option
Under the “Background” tab, you can choose from a variety of predefined options to set as your wallpaper. You can select a picture, a solid color, or even a slideshow that switches between multiple images. Click on the option that suits your preference.
Step 5: Choose your own picture
If you prefer to use your own picture as the wallpaper, click on the “Browse” button located below the predefined options. This will allow you to navigate through your laptop’s files and select an image of your choice.
Step 6: Adjust the positioning
After selecting your desired wallpaper, you can further customize its appearance by adjusting the positioning. Choose between options such as “Fill,” “Fit,” “Stretch,” “Tile,” or “Center” to modify how the image is displayed on your desktop.
Step 7: Apply the changes
Once you are satisfied with your wallpaper selection and any adjustments made, simply click on the “Apply” button at the bottom right corner of the personalization settings window. Your new wallpaper will then be set.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I change my wallpaper to a slideshow?
Within the “Background” tab in personalization settings, select the “Slideshow” option. Then, click on the “Browse” button to choose the folder containing the images you want to include in the slideshow.
2. Can I have different wallpapers on multiple monitors?
Yes. In the “Background” tab, you will find a drop-down menu under the “Choose a fit” option. Click on it and select the “Span” option to have different wallpapers on each monitor.
3. What if my wallpaper appears pixelated or stretched?
If your wallpaper doesn’t look as expected, try selecting a different positioning option to suit your image dimensions or resolution.
4. How do I revert to the default wallpaper?
To go back to the default wallpaper, return to the “Background” tab in personalization settings, and choose one of the predefined options such as a picture or a theme.
5. Can I schedule wallpaper changes?
Currently, Windows does not have a built-in feature to schedule wallpaper changes. However, you can use third-party software to accomplish this.
6. What image formats are supported by Windows for wallpapers?
Windows supports common image formats such as JPEG, PNG, and BMP for wallpapers. Ensure your desired wallpaper is in one of these formats for compatibility.
7. Can I use animated wallpapers on Windows laptops?
Yes. Windows allows the use of animated wallpapers in GIF format. Simply select the GIF image you wish to use as your wallpaper, and it will animate on your desktop.
8. How do I change the lock screen wallpaper?
To change the lock screen wallpaper, go to the personalization settings and click on the “Lock screen” tab. From there, choose a predefined option or browse for your own image.
9. Can I download new wallpapers for my Windows laptop?
Yes. You can find numerous websites offering free or paid wallpapers that you can download and use to further personalize your Windows laptop.
10. How do I remove a wallpaper slideshow?
To remove a wallpaper slideshow, go back to the “Background” tab in the personalization settings and select a different option such as a single picture or a solid color.
11. What if my wallpaper setting doesn’t apply?
If your selected wallpaper doesn’t apply, try restarting your laptop and following the steps again. Ensure your chosen image is in the correct format and located in an accessible directory.
12. Can I customize the taskbar and start menu appearance?
Yes. Windows offers additional customization options for the taskbar and start menu appearance. You can access these settings in the same “Personalization” menu under “Taskbar” and “Start.”