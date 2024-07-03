How to Change Username on Instagram Laptop?
Changing your username on Instagram is a simple process, but it might not be very apparent when using the platform on your laptop. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change your username on Instagram using a laptop.
Here’s how you can change your username on Instagram using a laptop:
1. Open Instagram on your laptop: Launch your preferred web browser and go to www.instagram.com. Log in to your account using your username and password.
2. Access your profile: Once you’ve logged in, click on your profile picture located at the top right corner of the Instagram website. This will take you to your profile page.
3. Edit profile: On your profile page, you’ll find an “Edit Profile” button below your bio. Click on it to proceed.
4. Change your username: Under the “Username” field, you will find your current username. Simply delete the existing username and enter a new one of your choice. Remember that your new username must not be taken by another user and should comply with Instagram’s guidelines.
5. Save your changes: After entering your new username, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Submit” button to save your changes. Instagram will automatically check the availability of the username. If it’s unavailable, you will be prompted to enter a different username.
6. Confirmation: Once your username change is successful, Instagram will display a confirmation message. Your new username will be reflected on your profile and in your account’s URL.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change my username multiple times on Instagram?
Yes, Instagram allows users to change their username, but there are certain limitations. You can change your username only a few times within a specific time period to prevent misuse.
2. Will changing my username affect my followers and content?
No, changing your username will not affect your followers or the content you have already posted. Your followers will see your new username in their feed, and your previous posts will still be associated with your account.
3. Should my Instagram username be the same as my real name?
It is entirely up to you whether you want to use your real name as your Instagram username or not. Many users prefer to use creative or unique usernames that reflect their personality or brand.
4. Can I change my username on the Instagram app?
No, the Instagram app does not currently offer the option to change your username. To change your username, you need to use a laptop or any other device with a web browser to access the Instagram website.
5. What should I do if the username I want is already taken?
If the username you want is already taken by another user, you will need to come up with a different username. Instagram does not allow multiple users to have the same username.
6. Do I need to log out and log back in after changing my username?
No, there is no need to log out and log back in after changing your username. Instagram will automatically update your username throughout the app, and you will remain logged in.
7. Can I change my username to an existing celebrity or brand name?
No, Instagram’s guidelines prohibit users from impersonating or infringing on the rights of celebrities or well-known brands. Your username should not mislead or deceive other users.
8. Will my old username become available for others to use?
Yes, once you change your username, your old username will become available for other users to claim. It is important to choose a memorable and unique username to avoid confusion.
9. Is there a character limit for usernames on Instagram?
Yes, your Instagram username can be up to 30 characters long, including letters, numbers, periods, or underscores.
10. Can I use special characters in my username?
No, Instagram only allows letters, numbers, periods, or underscores in usernames. Special characters, such as @,#,$,&, etc., are not permitted.
11. Can I revert to my previous username after changing it?
While Instagram does allow you to change your username multiple times, there is no specific option to revert to a previous username. Once you change your username, it becomes available for others to claim.
12. Are there any restrictions on changing my username?
Instagram has certain limitations for changing usernames. You can change your username a few times within a specific time period, and you cannot change your username to one that is already taken. Make sure to select a username wisely as it represents your account and brand identity.
Now that you know how to change your username on Instagram using a laptop, feel free to personalize your account and make it truly yours. Be creative, but also consider maintaining a consistent and recognizable online presence.