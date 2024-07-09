How to change uk keyboard to us?

Changing the keyboard settings on your computer from a UK layout to a US layout can be necessary if you’ve purchased a device with a UK keyboard or if you prefer the placement of certain keys on a US keyboard. Fortunately, the process is straightforward and can be done in just a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your UK keyboard to a US keyboard on both Windows and macOS.
Changing Keyboard Layout on Windows
If you’re using a Windows computer, follow these steps to change your keyboard layout from UK to US:
1. Open the Start menu and select “Settings.”
2. Click on “Time & Language” and then select “Language” from the left-hand menu.
3. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on “English (United States)” and select “Options.”
4. Under the “Keyboards” section, click on “Add a keyboard” and select “United States.”
5. Go back to the “Language” settings and click on “English (United States).”
6. Click on “Set as default” to make the US keyboard your default layout.
How do I switch between the UK and US keyboard layouts?
To switch between the UK and US keyboard layouts on Windows, you can use the “Windows key + Spacebar” shortcut.
Why does my keyboard layout keep switching back to UK?
This could be due to the language settings on your computer. Make sure you follow the steps provided and set the US keyboard layout as the default.
Changing Keyboard Layout on macOS
For macOS users, the process of changing the keyboard layout from UK to US is also quite simple:
1. Click on the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.”
2. Choose “Keyboard” and click on the “Input Sources” tab.
3. Click the “+” button on the bottom left corner and select “English” from the list.
4. Choose “U.S.” from the options and click “Add.”
5. From the input menu on the menu bar, select the new keyboard layout (usually indicated by a flag icon) and switch to the US layout.
How do I switch between the UK and US keyboard layouts on macOS?
On macOS, you can use the “Control + Spacebar” shortcut to switch between different keyboard layouts.
Will changing the keyboard layout affect my current language settings?
No, changing the keyboard layout will only affect the physical layout of your keys. Your language settings and preferences will remain the same.
Can I use both the UK and US keyboard layouts simultaneously?
Yes, you can have multiple keyboard layouts installed on both Windows and macOS. You can simply switch between them using the shortcuts mentioned above.
Are there any other keyboard layouts available?
Yes, there are various keyboard layouts available for different languages and regions. You can explore the language settings on your computer to find and add other keyboard layouts if needed.
Will changing the keyboard layout affect the functionality of special characters?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect the functionality of special characters. The position of the special characters might change, but you can still access them using the appropriate keys.
In Conclusion
Changing your UK keyboard to a US keyboard layout on your computer is a simple process that can greatly improve your typing experience if you prefer the layout or are using a device with a US keyboard. Whether you’re using Windows or macOS, following the steps outlined in this article will enable you to easily switch between different keyboard layouts and adapt to your personal preferences.