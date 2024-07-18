How to change to keyboard on Apple watch?

Apple Watch provides a convenient way to stay connected even when your iPhone is not within easy reach. With its advanced features, you can reply to messages, send quick responses, and even type using the built-in keyboard. If you find yourself in need of switching the keyboard on your Apple Watch, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you do it.
Changing the Keyboard on Apple Watch
To change the keyboard on your Apple Watch, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Messages app: Tap the Messages app icon on your Apple Watch home screen.
2. Choose a conversation: Select a conversation where you want to switch the keyboard.
3. Tap on the Reply field: Tap the “Reply” field to open the keyboard.
4. Press firmly on the keyboard: Firmly press on the keyboard display. This will activate additional options.
5. Select the Keyboard option: Among the options that appear, select “Keyboard.”
6. Swipe left or right: Swipe left or right on the keyboard display to switch between available keyboard layouts.
7. Choose a new keyboard layout: Once you’ve found the desired keyboard layout, stop swiping and it will be selected.
8. Start typing: You can now start typing using the updated keyboard layout.
This basic guide will help you change the keyboard on your Apple Watch whenever you want to switch things up. Enjoy the increased typing flexibility!
Frequently Asked Questions
How many keyboard layouts are available on Apple Watch?
Apple Watch offers three keyboard layouts: QWERTY, AZERTY, and QWERTZ.
Can I use third-party keyboards on Apple Watch?
No, currently, only the default keyboard layouts provided by Apple are available on the Apple Watch.
Can I customize the order of keyboard layouts?
No, Apple Watch does not allow customization of the order of keyboard layouts.
Are all keyboard layouts available in all languages?
No, language-specific keyboard layouts may vary. However, Apple provides the most commonly used layouts for each language.
Can I delete keyboard layouts that I don’t use?
No, you cannot delete or remove any of the built-in keyboard layouts on your Apple Watch.
Can I resize the keyboard on Apple Watch?
No, the keyboard size on Apple Watch cannot be manually adjusted.
How do I activate the additional options on the keyboard?
To activate additional options, you need to firmly press on the keyboard display.
What if I accidentally activated the additional options?
If you accidentally activate the additional options, you can simply tap outside the keyboard display to dismiss them.
Can I use swipe or gesture typing on Apple Watch?
No, Apple Watch does not support swipe or gesture typing at the moment.
Can I change the keyboard settings on my iPhone?
Yes, you can change the keyboard settings on your iPhone by going to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” and modifying the settings there. However, these changes will not affect the keyboard settings on your Apple Watch.
Are there any third-party apps that provide alternative keyboards for Apple Watch?
No, currently, Apple does not allow third-party apps to provide alternative keyboards for Apple Watch.
Can I use the Scribble feature instead of the keyboard?
Yes, if you prefer handwriting or drawing, you can use the Scribble feature on Apple Watch to reply to messages instead of using the keyboard.
Changing the keyboard on your Apple Watch is a simple process that can enhance your messaging experience. With a variety of keyboard layouts to choose from, you can find the one that suits your needs best. Stay connected and stay productive with your Apple Watch keyboard!