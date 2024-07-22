Are you struggling with a keyboard layout that doesn’t match your preference? Whether you’ve recently moved to a French-speaking country or simply prefer the AZERTY layout over QWERTY, changing your keyboard to AZERTY is easier than you might think. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to change to an AZERTY keyboard layout on various operating systems. So, let’s get started and make the switch!
How to Change to AZERTY Keyboard on Windows
Changing the keyboard layout on Windows allows you to seamlessly transition from QWERTY to AZERTY with just a few simple steps. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Open the Control Panel**: Click on the “Start” menu, search for “Control Panel,” and open it.
2. **Go to “Clock, Language, and Region”**: Within the Control Panel, navigate to “Clock, Language, and Region” and click on it.
3. **Select “Region and Language”**: Under the “Clock, Language, and Region” settings, click on “Region and Language.”
4. **Click on “Add a Language”**: In the “Region and Language” window, click on the “Add a language” option.
5. **Choose “French”**: Scroll through the list of available languages and select “French.” Then, click on “Add.”
6. **Set AZERTY as Default Keyboard Layout**: After adding the French language, click on “Options.” Under “Input method,” choose “AZERTY.” Finally, click on “Save” to apply the changes.
How to Change to AZERTY Keyboard on Mac
If you’re a Mac user, changing your keyboard layout to AZERTY is equally straightforward. Follow these steps:
1. **Open System Preferences**: Click on the Apple menu, located at the top-left corner of your screen, and select “System Preferences.”
2. **Click on “Keyboard”**: Within the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” option.
3. **Go to “Input Sources”**: In the Keyboard settings, navigate to the “Input Sources” tab.
4. **Add French Keyboard**: Click on the “+” button to add a new input source and select “French” from the list. Then, choose “French – AZERTY” as your keyboard layout.
5. **Remove QWERTY Keyboard**: If you wish to remove the QWERTY layout, select it in the list of input sources and click on the “-” button.
Common FAQs
1. Can I change the keyboard layout back to QWERTY?
Yes, you can easily switch back to the QWERTY keyboard layout by following the same steps and selecting the desired layout instead of AZERTY.
2. How do I switch between different keyboard layouts on Windows?
By pressing “Left Alt + Shift” key combination, you can switch between different keyboard layouts on Windows.
3. Is it possible to add multiple keyboard layouts?
Absolutely! You can add multiple keyboard layouts on both Windows and Mac by following the respective steps mentioned above.
4. Can I change the keyboard layout temporarily?
Yes, on Windows, you can press “Left Shift + Alt” key combination to switch between installed keyboard layouts temporarily. Mac users can press “Command + Spacebar” to change the input source temporarily.
5. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my existing documents?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect your existing documents. It simply modifies the way your physical keyboard is mapped.
6. Does changing the keyboard layout affect shortcuts?
No, changing the keyboard layout does not affect shortcuts. The corresponding key on your keyboard will perform the same function as before.
7. Can I switch between keyboard layouts on the login screen?
Yes, you can switch between different keyboard layouts on the login screen of both Windows and Mac by using the key combination mentioned in the second FAQ.
8. Are there any keyboard shortcuts specific to AZERTY?
Yes, the AZERTY keyboard layout includes its specific shortcuts to accommodate the French language, such as “AltGr + E” for é and “AltGr + Ç” for ç.
9. Can I customize the keyboard layout?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard layout on both Windows and Mac by accessing the layout settings and modifying them according to your preference.
10. Are there any alternative keyboard layouts similar to AZERTY?
Yes, there are alternative keyboard layouts such as QWERTZ used in Germany and Austria, and QZERTY used in Belgium.
11. Are AZERTY keyboards available for purchase?
Yes, you can find AZERTY keyboards for purchase online or in physical stores that specialize in computer accessories.
12. Can I use the AZERTY keyboard layout on smartphones and tablets?
Yes, AZERTY keyboard layouts are available on smartphones and tablets. You can change the layout in the language and input settings of your device.