**How to change theme Samsung keyboard?**
Changing the theme of your Samsung keyboard can be a great way to personalize your device and make it feel more unique. If you’re wondering how to change the theme of your Samsung keyboard, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you achieve that.
1. Open the Settings app on your Samsung device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General Management.”
3. From the list of options, choose “Language and Input.”
4. Tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select “Samsung Keyboard” from the list of available keyboards.
6. Scroll down and tap on “Keyboard Theme.”
7. Here, you’ll find a variety of pre-installed themes to choose from. Browse through the options and select the one you prefer.
8. To get a preview of how the theme will look, tap on the “Preview” button.
9. If you’re satisfied with the preview, tap on “Apply” to set the new theme as your Samsung keyboard theme.
Changing the theme of your Samsung keyboard is a straightforward process that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Now, let’s address some common questions related to this topic.
FAQs about changing themes on the Samsung keyboard:
1. Can I download additional themes for my Samsung keyboard?
Yes, you can. Samsung offers a variety of additional themes that can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store or the Theme Store app.
2. How can I access the Galaxy Store or Theme Store?
You can access the Galaxy Store or Theme Store by tapping on the respective app icon on your Samsung device’s home screen or by searching for it in the app drawer.
3. Are the additional themes for the Samsung keyboard free?
While many themes are available for free, some premium themes may require a purchase.
4. Can I create my own custom theme for the Samsung keyboard?
Unfortunately, Samsung does not offer a built-in feature to create custom themes. However, you can explore third-party applications on the Google Play Store that provide this functionality.
5. Will changing the theme impact the performance or functionality of my Samsung keyboard?
No, changing the theme will not affect the performance or functionality of your Samsung keyboard. It’s purely an aesthetic change.
6. Can I revert back to the default theme if I don’t like the new one?
Yes, you can easily revert back to the default theme by following the same steps mentioned earlier and selecting the default theme.
7. Can I change the theme of my Samsung keyboard on any Samsung device?
Yes, you can change the theme of your Samsung keyboard on any device that uses the Samsung keyboard as its default keyboard.
8. Do all Samsung devices have the same set of themes for the keyboard?
The set of pre-installed themes may vary slightly across different Samsung devices, but the general process of changing the theme remains the same.
9. Can I use my own images or wallpapers as a theme for the Samsung keyboard?
No, the Samsung keyboard does not support using personal images or wallpapers as a theme.
10. Is it possible to change the color scheme of the Samsung keyboard?
While the pre-installed themes offer different color schemes, there is no option to customize the color scheme manually.
11. Are there any keyboard themes specifically designed for visually impaired users?
Yes, Samsung offers accessibility options that include high-contrast keyboard themes for visually impaired users.
12. Can I change the size or layout of the keys on the Samsung keyboard?
Yes, the Samsung keyboard provides options to customize the size and layout of the keys. You can find these settings within the “Keyboard Size and Layout” section in the Samsung Keyboard settings.