How to change the size of your keyboard on iphone?

If you find yourself struggling with the size of your iPhone’s keyboard, whether it is too small for your fingers or you prefer a larger layout for better visibility, don’t worry! Apple provides a handy feature that allows you to change the size of your keyboard on iPhone. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring a comfortable and personalized typing experience on your device.
The good news is that changing the size of your keyboard on iPhone is a simple and straightforward process. Just follow the steps below:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone’s home screen.
2. Scroll down and tap on “Display & Brightness.”
3. In the “Display & Brightness” menu, locate and select “Text Size.”
4. A slider will appear on the screen, allowing you to adjust the text size. Drag the slider to the left to make the text smaller or to the right to make it larger.
5. As you adjust the text size, the sample text below the slider will change accordingly, giving you a preview of how the new keyboard size will appear.
6. Once you’re satisfied with the size, tap on the “Back” button in the top left corner to save the changes and exit the menu.
7. That’s it! Your iPhone’s keyboard size will now match your selected text size.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I make the keyboard smaller?
Yes, you can make the keyboard smaller by adjusting the text size in the “Settings” app.
2. What is the recommended size for an average user?
The recommended size for the keyboard varies depending on personal preference and visual acuity. Experiment with different sizes to find the one that feels most comfortable to you.
3. Will changing the keyboard size affect other apps?
Yes, changing the text size will affect other apps as well. The selected text size will be applied globally to enhance visibility throughout your iPhone.
4. Does changing the keyboard size impact performance or battery life?
No, changing the keyboard size does not have any noticeable impact on performance or battery life.
5. Can I reset the keyboard size to the default setting?
Yes, you can easily reset the keyboard size to the default setting by going to “Settings” > “Display & Brightness” > “Text Size” and tapping on the “Reset” button.
6. Does changing the keyboard size affect third-party keyboard apps?
No, the size of third-party keyboard apps is typically independent of the system’s text size settings.
7. Can I change the keyboard size on older iPhone models?
Yes, you can change the keyboard size on older iPhone models running iOS 13 or later.
8. What’s the difference between keyboard size and display zoom?
Keyboard size refers to the size of letters and keys on the keyboard, while display zoom adjusts the overall size of everything on the screen, including icons and text.
9. Can I change the keyboard size on an iPad?
As of now, Apple’s iPad does not have an option to change the keyboard size through the system settings. However, you can use third-party keyboard apps that offer customization options.
10. Can I change the keyboard size on my iPod touch?
Yes, you can change the keyboard size on an iPod touch by following the same steps as on an iPhone.
11. Does changing the keyboard size affect autocorrect or predictive text?
No, changing the keyboard size does not impact autocorrect or predictive text functionality.
12. Can I preview the keyboard size before applying the changes?
Unfortunately, there is no specific preview option for the keyboard size itself. However, adjusting the text size will give you an idea of how the keyboard will appear.