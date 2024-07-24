How to change the size of keyboard on iphone?

The iPhone has a sleek and intuitive keyboard that makes it easy to type and communicate with others. However, sometimes the default keyboard size may not be suitable for everyone. Whether you have small hands or visual impairments, adjusting the keyboard size can greatly enhance your typing experience. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of changing the size of the keyboard on your iPhone.
Changing the Keyboard Size
To change the size of the keyboard on your iPhone, follow these simple instructions:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone’s home screen.
2. Scroll down and tap on “Display & Brightness.”
3. In the “Display & Brightness” menu, tap on “Text Size.”
4. Slide the adjustment bar left or right to decrease or increase the text size, respectively. As you slide, the sample text above the slider will adjust accordingly.
5. Next, go back to the “Settings” app and tap on “Accessibility.”
6. In the “Accessibility” menu, select “Display & Text Size.”
7. Tap on “Text Size” to further adjust the overall text size of your iPhone.
8. Once in the “Text Size” section, drag the adjustment slider to resize the keyboard as desired.
9. Exit the “Settings” app, and voila! You have successfully changed the size of the keyboard on your iPhone.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I customize the keyboard size on my iPhone?
To customize the keyboard size on your iPhone, navigate to the “Settings” app, tap on “Accessibility,” then select “Display & Text Size,” and finally adjust the “Text Size” slider to resize the keyboard.
2. Can I make my iPhone keyboard smaller?
Yes, you can make your iPhone keyboard smaller by following the steps mentioned earlier in this article.
3. Are there any other ways to change the keyboard size on my iPhone?
Aside from adjusting the text size through the “Settings” app, there are currently no other built-in methods provided by Apple to change the keyboard size on your iPhone. However, you can explore third-party keyboard apps that offer additional customization options.
4. How can I reset the keyboard size on my iPhone to its default?
If you want to revert to the default keyboard size on your iPhone, go back to the “Settings” app, tap on “Accessibility,” then select “Display & Text Size,” and finally drag the “Text Size” slider to the middle position.
5. Can I change the keyboard size on my iPhone using voice commands?
No, changing the keyboard size on the iPhone requires manual adjustment through the settings, and it cannot be done using voice commands.
6. Will changing the keyboard size affect other aspects of my iPhone’s display?
Adjusting the keyboard size will only impact the size of the keyboard itself, and it will not affect any other aspects of your iPhone’s display.
7. Is it possible to change the size of the keyboard on older iPhone models?
Yes, it is possible to change the keyboard size on older iPhone models as long as they are running iOS 11 or later, which supports this feature.
8. I don’t have the “Display & Brightness” option in my “Settings” app, what should I do?
If you cannot find the “Display & Brightness” option in your “Settings” app, it means that your iPhone is running on an older version of iOS. Consider updating your operating system to the latest version through the “Software Update” section in the “Settings” app.
9. Can I change the keyboard size on my iPad using the same method?
The method described in this article is specifically for changing the keyboard size on an iPhone. However, on an iPad, you can pinch to resize the keyboard while using it.
10. Does changing the keyboard size affect third-party apps?
Yes, changing the keyboard size will affect the keyboard size within all apps, including third-party applications.
11. Will changing the keyboard size improve my typing experience?
Changing the keyboard size can improve your typing experience if the default size is uncomfortable or difficult for you to use. Experiment with different sizes to find the one that suits you best.
12. Can I make the keyboard size different for portrait and landscape modes?
No, the keyboard size is universal, and the adjustments made will apply to both portrait and landscape modes on your iPhone.